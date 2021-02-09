ALLPORT — The first two minutes of their game on Monday against West Branch saw the Glendale girls basketball team break out to a 10-0 lead.
West Branch closed the gap several times, but it was the first two minutes of the fourth that sealed the deal, as the Lady Vikings went on a 13-1 run to set the final at 53-41.
“We talked at halftime about having some really good minutes at the beginning of the game and then we just fall apart,” said Glendale head coach Beth Campbell. “We forget how to play.
“I don’t know what happened in the fourth quarter to be honest. We just started pushing the ball down the floor. We went into a press, which we can’t do very often because we don’t have a lot of players and we are very young.
“I don’t think we played it great, but we forced some bad passes out of it, so that helped.”
The Lady Vikings, just four games into their season, came out on fire, led by Casey Kuhn, who dropped in seven points in the first quarter, including two treys.
Glendale led 10-0 before West Branch’s Sarah Betts drained a three to get the hosts on the board.
Betts had five of the team’s 8 points in the first quarter, while Jenna Mertz also had a trey.
Up 13-8 early in the second quarter, the Lady Vikings saw that lead evaporate late, as West Branch went on a 4-0 lead to end the half, cutting the deficit to 19-18.
“I thought both teams shot well tonight, but Glendale shot better than the last game,” said Lady Warriors head coach Justin Koleno. “The difference was we turned the ball over a little more than we did and they just crushed us on the boards.
“They probably shot 20 more shots than we did. And when that happens it’s hard to win a game.”
Betts drained another three to start the third quarter, giving the Lady Warriors a 20-19 lead.
The teams traded the lead back and forth until the final minutes of the quarter when the Lady Vikings got key buckets from Riley Best and Lilley Vereshack to take a 31-28 lead.
It was an advantage they wouldn’t let go of, especially after the first minutes of the fourth quarter that saw them go on a 12-1 run to extend the lead to 43-29.
West Branch finally got a basket from Mertz to make it 43-32.
The Lady Warriors got as close as nine points after that, but just ran out of time as the Lady Vikings slowed the game down the last two minutes for the 53-41 victory.
“We did slow it down,” Campbell said. “Sometimes they don’t always listen, but we were able to slow it down and it worked.”
“There were two big runs,” said Koleno. “We spotted them 10 points to start the game and then again in the beginning of the fourth quarter. If we take those away, we win the game. But you don’t get to take those away.
“It’s all about doing things consistently. We have some flashes and do great things, but just have to do it more often if you want the game to go the way you want.”
It was the second win for Glendale in three days over West Branch. The Lady Vikings won at home on Friday on a last-second shot by Best.
Best and Campbell each had 15 points to lead Glendale. Casey Kuhn added 12, while Vereshack had six points and six rebounds.
“We had some balanced scoring tonight and it was great to see,” said Campbell. “Kyla is working hard to draw the defense and if they make their open shots, we are gold.”
Glendale improved to 2-2 overall, 2-0 in the Moshannon Valley League and 2-0 in the Inter-County Conference. The Lady Vikings host Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
The Lady Warriors were led by 17 points from Mertz, including five treys, and 10 rebounds. Betts added 13 points.
West Branch dropped to 2-4 overall, 2-3 in the MVL and 0-3 in the ICC. The Lady Warriors head to Mount Union on Wednesday.
Glendale—53
Best 6 0-0 15, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 1 0-0 2, C. Kuhn 5 0-0 12, Vereshack 2 2-2 6, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, Campbell 7 1-2 15, B. Kuhn 1 0-0 3, Cavalet 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 3-4 53.
West Branch—41
S. Betts 5 1-2 13, Miller 1 0-0 2, Kalke 2 0-0 6, McGonigal 0 2-6 2, Parks 0 0-0 0, Godin 0 1-2 1, Mertz 6 0-0 17, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-2 0, Cowder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-12 41.
Three-pointers: Best 3, C. Kuhn 2, B. Kuhn 1. S. Betts 2, Kalke 2, Mertz 5.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 15 4 12 22—53
West Branch 8 10 10 15—41