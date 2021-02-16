EBENSBURG — Glendale wrestling has a full team of 13 ready for today’s District 6, Section 3 Class AA Tournament at Central Cambria High School. The Top 2 placewinners from the event advance to Saturday’s District 6 Tournament at Altoona Fieldhouse
The Vikings have four No. 1 seeds, led by two-time defending state champion Brock McMillen at 138 pounds. Nate Storm (132), Zeke Dubler (152) and Suds Dubler (172) join him as top seeds.
Glendale also has four second seeds in Nick Zabinski (113), George Campbell (120), Dayton Johnson (126) and Troy Misiura (145).
“I think there will be some tough matches, especially in the finals,” Glendale head coach Brian Storm said. “The true second matches could be interesting.
“I’m happy with our seeds. The seeding points were a little crazy this year since most wrestlers didn’t have a lot of matches, but for the most part they seemed about right.”
Storm says the ultimate goal for his Vikings, who are 8-0 in dual meets, is to get everyone through to the district tournament.
“Our main goal is for everyone to give their best effort,” he said. “I think if we do that we will have a lot of wrestlers move on to districts. We have a goal of qualifying every weight. That’s probably not realistic but it give us something to shoot for.”
Here are the quarterfinal pairings for the District 6 Section 3 Class AA Wrestling Tournament to be held today at Central Cambria High School. Wrestlers are listed according to seed, name, school, grade and record. The top 2 placewinners advance to the District 6 Tournament Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
TEAM KEY: Central (C), Central Cambria (CC), Cambria Heights (CH), Claysburg-Kimmel (CK), Glendale (G), Portage (P), Penn Cambria (PC).
106 pounds
(1) Bryce Proudfit, PC, 12, 8-0, bye. (4) Winter Storm, G, 12. 4-4, bye. (3) Tyler Beisinger, C, 10, 2-2, bye. (2) Hunter Jones, CH, 9, 6-2, bye.
113 pounds
(1) Trent Hoover, PC, 9, 7-1, bye. (4) Luke Uplinger, C, 9, 1-1, bye. (3) Bryce Blake, CH, 11, 6-1, bye. (2) Nick Zabinski, G, 9, 8-0, bye.
120 pounds
(1) Jason Matthews, C, 11, 3-1, bye. (5) Brody Vinglish, PC, 12, 2-6 vs. (4) Hunter Knisely, CK, 10, 21. (6) Zach Becker, CH, 11, 1-7 vs. (3) Anthony Coukart, P, 11, 5-2. (2) George Campbell, G, 9, 7-1, bye.
126 pounds
(1) Ian Crouch, C, 12, 3-0, bye. (5) Brandt Patterson, PC, 11, 2-4 vs. (4) Brendon Johnson, CC, 12, 4-8. (3) Jack Sheredy, CH, 9, 4-4, bye. (2) Dayton Johnson, G, 9, 5-3, bye.
132 pounds
(1) Nate Storm, G, 10, 7-1, bye. (5) Tanner Trusik, P, 11, 2-6 vs. Alex Bowman, C, 12, 1-3. (3) Cole Keiper, CC, 12, 5-7, bye. (2) Issac Westrick, CH, 11, 5-3, bye.
138 pounds
(1) Brock McMillen, G, 12, 8-0, bye. (5) Tanner Trybus, CH, 10, 3-5 vs. (4) Trey Talko, PC, 11, 5-3. (3) Deklan Estep, CC, 9, 6-6, bye. (2) Cole Claycomb, CK, 10, 4-1, bye.
145 pounds
(1) Adam McCullough, CC, 12, 7-5, bye. (5) Tyler Dellavella, CH, 11, 1-7 vs. (4) Nathan Little, 11, 2-6. (3) Anthony McGreary, CK, 9, 2-3, bye. (2) Troy Misiura, G, 9, 5-3, bye.
152 pounds
(1) Zeke Dubler, G, 10, 8-0, bye. (2) Austin McCloskey, PC, 10, 5-3, bye.
160 pounds
(1) Andrew McMonagle, C, 9, 1-2, bye. (4) Braden Phister, PC, 12, 2-6, bye. (3) Garret Misiura, G, 12, 5-2, bye. (2) Matthew Davis, CH, 12, 5-3, bye.
172 pounds
(1) Suds Dubler, G, 11, 7-1, bye. (5) Lucas Dorsch, PC, 11, 3-5 vs. (4) Tanner Hall, C, 12, 2-1. (6) Zach McGreary, CK, 11, 2-3 vs. (3) Tyler Stockley, CH, 10. 6-2. (2) Jonathan Hajzus, CC, 11, 7-5, bye.
189 pounds
(1) Ian Eckenrode, CH, 12, 8-0, bye. (5) Brandon Yeoman, PC, 10, 3-5 vs. (4) Tyler Hess, C, 10, 1-1. (6) Bruce Kougher, G, 9, 2-3 vs. (3) Braedan Oravecz, P, 10, 4-4. (7) Reese Replogle, CK, 9, 1-4 vs. (2) Ethan Kubat, CC, 11, 10-2.
215 pounds
(1) Zach Weakland, CH, 12, 7-0, bye. (5) Mason Lutz, CC, 11, 0-1 vs. (4) Ben Detwiler, C, 12, 1-2. (3) Britton Spangle, G, 10, 5-2, bye. (2) Austin Wagner, PC, 10, 7-1, bye.
285 pounds
(1) Karter Quick, CC, 10, 10-2, bye. (5) Brayden Crum, P, 12, 1-6 vs. (4) Wyatt Holsinger, C, 10, 2-2. (3) Brock Smeal, G, 11, 2-1, bye, (2) Mason Raymond, PC, 10, 6-2, bye.