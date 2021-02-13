DuBOIS — The Glendale girls basketball team used its pressure defense and a decided advantage at the foul line to knock off host DuBois Central Catholic, 56-40, Friday night at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
Glendale, playing just its fifth game of the season, used a smothering defense both in the press and half-court set to force 25 DCC turnovers, which created several easy scoring opportunities on the other of the floor.
When the Lady Vikings weren’t scoring easy layups, they found their way to the free throw line often and made twice as many foul shots as DCC took.
Glendale (3-2) finished the night 16 of 25 at the stripe, led by junior Kyla Campbell who made 13 of 14 on her way to scoring a team-high 17 points. Conversely, DCC, which fell to 6-7 on the season, was just 5 of 8 at the line in its home gym.
Campbell was 7 of 8 at the stripe in the fourth quarter to help put the game away after DCC got as close as eight points (48-40) with 4:00 to play. Teammate Riley Best joined Campbell in double figures with 16, including 10 in the third quarter.
“Our defense (going into) tonight had me worried because they (DCC) had us by height by slots of inches,” said Glendale coach Beth Campbell. “But, Lilley (Vereshack) and Kyla did not let their bigs have rebounds or putbacks and did a great job.
“Then, we hustled and got a lot of steals out on the wings, and our press worked much better tonight. We also finished and made our free throws. This was the first time we really got to the free throw line this year. We really hadn’t been attacking the hoop, but tonight we did and got them (free throws) and made them.”
Central Catholic’s Faith Jacob, coming off a career-high 26 points earlier in the week against Curwensville, opened the scoring with a free throw just 24 seconds in.
Campbell answered right back for Glendale, sparking an 8-0 run that gave the Lady Vikings an early lead they never relinquished. Casey Kuhn and Alyssa Sinclair also scored hoops in that opening run.
Central Catholic battled back within three by quarters end when Paris Farley hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 14-11. Freshman Jessy Frank scored five of her seven points in DCC’s late-quarter surge.
Lady Cardinal Kayley Risser scored a quick hoop to open the second quarter only to see Kaprice Cavalet answer right back for Glendale. Back-to-back hoops by Frank and Jacob gave DCC its first lead of the game at 17-16. Glendale held Jacob to just six points on the night.
Glendale responded with a 6-0 spurt on hoops by Cavalet, Lilley Vereshack and Cindy Richards to go back on top 22-17. The Lady Vikings couldn’t extend that lead before the break, though, as DCC got back within a point at the half (26-25) thanks to a late basket by Sophia Ginther and free throw by Jacob with 6.8 seconds on the clock.
Risser opened the scoring in the second half to give DCC its final lead of the night at 27-26. Glendale then ramped up its defensive pressure in the third, forcing nine DCC turnovers in the frame that helped fuel a 15-4 run that gave the Lady Vikings a 10-point lead (41-31) after three quarters.
Best led the third-quarter charge for Glendale with 10 points in the period.
Glendale carried that momentum into the fourth with Campbell and Best scoring to push the lead to 14 points at 45-31. However, Campbell picked up her fourth foul with 6:08 to play.
Her mother and coach Beth Campbell kept her on the floor but she had to back off defensively to stay in the game. As a result, Central Catholic put together a 9-3 spurt to get within eight points (48-40) with four minutes to go.
Risser scored six points in that run, while Farley drained her second trey of the game to make it an 8-point game. Risser finished with a team-high 17 points.
Glendale quickly halted any momentum DCC was building when Sinclair scored. The Lady Vikings then kept the ball in Campbell’s hands down the stretch as she made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 3:05 to help seal the victory.
“Kyla is our ball-handler. We can win without her scoring, but we can’t win without her out there doing that, so her being smart enough to not get that fifth foul was a big deal,” said Coach Campbell. “We had like six minutes left (when she got the fourth), and if we bring her out and turn it over two or three times, they could have made a bigger run.”
Glendale is back in action today at home against Curwensville at noon.
Glendale—56
Kyla Campbell 2 13-13 17, Riley Best 8 0-3 16, Alyssa Sinclair 4 1-2 9, Casey Kuhn 1 1-2 3, Lilley Vereshack 2 1-4 5, Ariann Richards 0 0-0 0, Kaprice Cavalet 2 0-0 4, Caitlyn Rydbom 0 0-0 0, Cindy Richards 1 0-0 2, Breann Kuhn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 16-25 56.
DuBois Central Catholic—40
Paris Farley 2 0-0 6, Faith Jacob 2 2-4 6, Jessy Frank 3 0-0 7, Kayley Risser 7 3-4 17, Sophia Ginther 2 0-0 4, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, JoAnne Case 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-8 40.
Three-pointers: Glendale 0, DCC 3 (Farley 2, Frank).
Score by Quarters
Glendale 14 12 15 15 — 56
DCC 11 14 6 9 — 40