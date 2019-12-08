NANTY GLO — The Glendale girls basketball team downed Blacklick Valley 60-55 on Saturday night to win the Blacklick Valley Tip-Off Tournament.
The Lady Vikings were led by tournament MVP Kyla Campbell, who had 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Teammate Olivia Reese, who was also an all-tournament selection, had 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Alyssa Sinclair pulled down 13 rebounds and had nine points for Glendale, while Lilley Vereshack added 11 rebounds and nine points.
Glendale trailed by one at halftime, before outscoring the hosts 15-7 in the final quarter to take the victory.
Blacklick Valley’s Maria McConnell and Emily Marines were also named to the All-Tourney team.
The Lady Vikings improved to 2-0 on the season. They host Moshannon Valley tonight at 7:15 p.m.
Glendale—60
Reese 4 10-16 19, Campbell 5 8-16 19, Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Noel 2 0-0 4, Vereshack 4 1-6 9, Sinclair 3 3-5 9, Kuhn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 22-43 60.
Blacklick Valley—55
Skubik 3 0-1 8, Warynovich 2 0-0 4, Zimmerman 2 3-6 7, Marines 1 0-3 2, McConnell 7 5-6 21, Teeter 1 1-4 3, Smith 2 0-0 6, Slebodnick 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 9-20 55.
Three-pointers: Reese, Campbell. Skubik 2, McConnell 2, Smith 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 18 15 12 15—60
Blacklick 12 21 15 7—55