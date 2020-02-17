FLINTON —The Glendale girls basketball team had three players in double figures and another with nine points Monday evening against Southern Huntingdon in the first round of the District 6 class 2A playoffs.
Kyla Campbell led the way with 21 points, Hanna Noel and Olivia Reese each netted 10 and Lilley Vereshack added nine to help the Lady Vikings score a 50-46 victory over the Lady Rockets in a battle of No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.
The victory was the program’s first playoff win since 1998.
“It was a real balanced game,” Glendale head coach Beth Campbell said. “That’s one of the best team games I’ve seen us play. We all went out, we did our job, we worked hard, we did good things. There wasn’t a person that didn’t contribute. Everybody worked hard and they earned, and we’re proud of them.”
Glendale jumped out to an 11-4 lead midway through the first quarter before the Lady Rockets were able to chip away and eventually cut the deficit to 17-16 due to their inside game.
Southern’s Jenny Cantrell had 12 points in the quarter, scoring six of them off offensive rebounds.
The Lady Rockets went up by as many as four points in the second quarter behind Cantrell, but Glendale ended on a 4-0 run to send the teams into the locker room tied at 26.
Cantrell had 18 of her game-high 28 points in the first half and had eight of her 12 boards. She pulled down five offensive rebounds in the first half and had her team plus-8 on the glass at the break.
Keeping her off the boards was a big part of the halftime discussion for the Lady Vikings.
“We said, ‘listen we’re going to win this game if you stop her from getting rebounds.’ I think we worked really hard at keeping her off the boards,” Campbell said. “I don’t know the numbers, but I do know she did not get as many rebounds in the second half.
“I am real proud of them. I think part of becoming a better team is being able to make those adjustments at halftime.”
The Lady Rockets struggled with turnovers in the first half with 13 and things didn’t get any better for them after the break.
Southern had 10 turnovers in the third quarter and totaled 32 for the game, and the Lady Vikings took advantage by getting layups or getting fouled on their way to the bucket after a steal.
“We’ve been working real hard on becoming more aggressive, and we’re stealing the ball a lot more than we used to,” Campbell said. “And if you go back to last year and even early in the season this year, when we did steal it, we didn’t usually score off of it. We struggled with layups. We’ve been working real hard to practice at game speed, so when we have those layups, we put them in.”
Glendale led 38-32 after three quarter, but Southern scored the first five of the fourth to get to within one of the lead.
Vereshack helped Glendale regain a 6-point advantage by scoring a field goal and hitting a pair of free throws. She also pulled down seven rebounds and was a big reason Cantrell didn’t get as many boards in the second half.
“That was probably Lilley’s best game,” Campbell said. “She’s been working real hard. She gave us a spark in that game. For her height and to be going up against those girls was impressive.”
With her team trailing 43-37, Cantrell got her only offensive board of the second half, hit the putback and was fouled. She added the free throw to make the score 43-40.
The next time down the court, Cantrell drilled a 3-pointer — Southern’s only trey of the game — to tie it.
But Campbell answered with a three moments later, then hit two free throws on the next Lady Viking possession to make it 48-43.
Southern got as close as 48-46, but Reese sealed it with a pair of free throws with just a few seconds left to play. Reese added eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Glendale improved to 15-8 with the win.
The Lady Vikings move on to the quarterfinal round, traveling to top-seeded and defending PIAA champ Bellwood-Antis on Wednesday.
“We’re going to go out and play the hardest that we can,” Campbell said.
Southern Huntingdon—46
North 2 1-2 5, McMath 0 0-0 0, Buckley 0 0-1 0, A. Leidy 1 3-3 6, Cantrell 11 5-6 28, Wilson 3 0-0 6, Garner 1 0-0 2, C. Leidy 0 0-0 0, McClure 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-12 46.
Glendale—50
Noel 4 2-3 10, Campbell 6 8-11 21, Reese 2 5-6 10, Vereshack 2 5-8 9, Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, C. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Best 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 20-28 50.
Three-pointers: Cantrell; Campbell 2, Reese.
Score by Quarters
S. Huntingdon 16 10 6 14—46
Glendale 17 9 12 12—50