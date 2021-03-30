FLINTON — The Glendale softball team defeated West Branch 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon in the season opener for both teams.
“It was great to be back on the field,” said Glendale head coach Beth Campbell.
“We fielded really well today, not having any errors. Kyla (Campbell) and Hanna (Noel) made a great 1-2 punch on the mound that I think is going to work really well for us this year.”
The Lady Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Chloe McElheny tripled before coming home on an error.
The Lady Warriors tied the game in the top of the fourth when Mallory Graham plated Hannah Betts on a single.
Glendale answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame when Noel smacked a two-run homer to give the hosts a 3-1 lead.
Noel and Campbell then held West Branch scoreless over the final three innings for the win.
“Kyla held them to 2 hits over 5 innings but she started the sixth with 2 walks so we brought in Hanna and she didn’t allow a baserunner for the next two innings,” Coach Campbell said. “Freshman Caitlyn Rydbom had a fantastic catching debut.”
Noel also had a double in the game, finishing the day with two RBIs and two runs scored.
“Hanna was also great at the plate hitting a much needed 2-run homer that was her first varsity home run,” said Coach Campbell. “We definitely saw a lot of nerves at the plate, but I expect that to take care of itself as we play.”
Madison Nelson took the loss in the circle for the Lady Warriors. Nelson allowed just one walk and had six strikeouts.
West Branch dropped to 0-1 overall, in the Inter-County Conference and in the Moshannon Valley League.
Glendale (1-0 in all leagues), is set to travel to Juniata Valley on Thursday.
West Branch—1
Cantolina 1000, S. Betts 2010, MacTavish 2000, Bone 3000, Nelson 3000, Gable 3000, H. Betts 2100, McGonigal 2000, Graham 3011. Totals: 21-1-2-1.
Glendale—3
Vereshack 4110, Noel 3122, Campbell 2000, Best 3000, McElheny 3110, Buterbaugh 2010, Kasaback 3001, Williams 2000, Richards 1000, Sinclair 2000, Rydbom 0000. Totals: 26-3-6-3.
Score by Innings
West Branch 000 010 0—1 2 2
Glendale 010 020 x—3 6 0
LOB—West Branch 5, Glendale 7. 2B—Noel. 3B—McElheny. HR—Noel (1 on, 5th). SAC—McGonigal. SB—S. Betts, MacTavish, Cantolina. Campbell, Kasaback, Noel. CS—Graham (by Rydbom).
Pitching
West Branch: Nelson—6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Glendale: Campbell—5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO. Noel—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Campbell (1-0). LP—Nelson (0-1).