HOUTZDALE — Glendale had nine different players score and got 18 points from its bench in a 65-34 victory over Moshannon Valley in girls basketball action on Monday night.
“It was an aggressive game, and sometimes we shirk away from that,” said Lady Vikings head coach Beth Campbell. “I thought we came out in the second half and we played better. I think the first half, we shied away a little. I thought we did better with that in the second half.”
The Lady Vikings found success with several different combos, with Casey Kuhn leading the bench with eight points.
“You need to have subs,” Campbell said. “We run a lot of man-to-man and we are trying to push the ball down the court. You really need at least an eight-person rotation and that’s what we have been trying to get.
“Sometimes if we can throw Casey in there, she’s a little bit better of a ball handler, so it lets us free up people to rebound.”
The Damsels stayed close early, thanks to the play of Sydney Bubb, who had nine of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter.
But turnovers and the Lady Vikings’ outside shooting helped them pull away for a 23-11 lead after one.
“I need that from Sydney every game,” said Mo Valley head coach Jillian Kane. “She came out and gave it her all going to the basket. She goes for the steals and she hustles.
“We need to clean the turnovers up and make those easy buckets that we are missing, and I think we will get a win. I came out tonight and told them they needed to play hard. I’m really proud of them. We have been working on a lot of things and they are improving.”
Defensively, the Damsels played well. Bubb had several steals and Emily Davis and Aubrey Dotts fared well under the net.
Glendale only outscored Moshannon Valley 11-10 in the second quarter, taking a 34-21 lead into the half.
But the Lady Vikings turned up the heat in the third quarter, finding success at the foul line after drawing fouls driving to the bucket.
Kyla Campbell went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the third quarter and was 6-of-8 in the game.
Casey Kuhn also knocked down both her free throws in the frame.
Vereshack also had two key baskets in the frame to help the Lady Vikings extend the lead to 53-27 after three.
Vereshack had a great night, pulling down six boards and scoring eight of her own.
“I think Lilley had a great game,” said Coach Campbell. “Some of the shots that she didn’t make at West Branch the other night, she did make tonight, so it was a big improvement.”
Glendale kept rotating its reserves in the fourth quarter as Riley Best, Ariann Richards and Abby Williams all scored off the bench in the frame to set the final at 65-34.
“We talk about it all the time,” Coach Campbell said. “Everybody needs to do their job. I try to tell them if they do their job, others can do theirs and then other people will score too.
“I think they are starting to grasp that. See the floor, take the shot when you should and make the pass when you should and everybody gets their opportunities.”
Campbell led the Lady Vikings with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Olivia Reese added 17 points and five steals.
Dotts had five rebounds and four points for the Damsels. Emily Davis added four rebounds.
“I’m so proud of Emily Davis,” Kane said. “She is getting the rebounds. I put her as the tail and she was really all over tonight. She gets frustrated shooting, but in time it will come.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 0-11 overall, 0-6 in the Inter-County Conference and 0-4 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Damsels travel to Harmony on Wednesday.
Glendale improved to 11-4 overall, 4-4 in the ICC and 6-0 in the MVL. The Lady Vikings host Juniata Valley on Thursday night.
Glendale—65
Reese 4 7-10 17, Campbell 6 6-8 19, Lukehart 1 0-0 3, Noel 0 0-2 0, Vereshack 4 0-1 8, Downs 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 1 0-1 2, Best 2 0-0 4, C. Kuhn 3 2-2 8, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 1 0-0 2, Wimberly 0 0-0 0, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 15-26 65.
Moshannon Valley—34
Dotts 1 2-4 4, Bubb 10 3-5 25, Demko 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-1 0, Wilson 1 0-2 2, Murawski 0 3-4 3, Greenawalt 0 0-2 0, Domanick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-18 34.
Three-pointers: Reese 2, Campbell, Lukehart. Bubb 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 23 11 19 12—65
Mo Valley 11 10 6 7—34