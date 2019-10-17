HOUTZDALE — The Glendale volleyball team came out on fire against host Moshannon Valley on Thursday night and never looked back, winning in a sweep.
The Lady Vikings won by scores of 25-8, 25-8 and 25-20.
“They played smart,” said Glendale head coach Brenda Hewitt. “They worked on a few things. We had a few new rotations, and at the end, they were all in totally different positions.
“We wanted to get the seniors back out on the court, so it was fun.”
The Lady Vikings went up 10-1 off the serve of Olivia Spanik. Spanik had five aces during the run, finishing the night with 11 points.
Moshannon Valley eventually got a sideout, but Glendale bounced right back with a kill from Olivia Reese to get the serve back.
Bailee Wimberly served up three more points to get it to 14-2, before the Lady Vikings cruised to the 25-8 victory.
“Glendale is a good team,” said Moshannon Valley head coach Bob Lewis. “I wish them well in the playoffs. They came in fighting for a playoff spot and they showed it in all three sets.
“They’ve grown across the board. They have girls who can put the ball away. Olivia (Reese) does a great job. Kyla (Campbell) does a wonderful job as well.”
Glendale continued its determined play in the second set, as Reese served up nine straight points after a sideout to give her team a 10-0 lead.
Campbell had a four-point run in the set, including three straight aces. Alyssa Sinclair also had four-point run.
Moshannon Valley had just two points not off the rally in the set, on a kill by Emily Schaefer and an ace by Marah Barnhart.
Glendale went on to win the set 25-8.
“It was a good win,” Hewitt said. “They played well. I wanted them to keep the tempo up and they did that. They made the plays when they needed to.”
Both teams subbed in and out during the third set, with Glendale and Moshannon Valley getting in most of their seniors for one final time during the regular season.
The Damsels’ Bryanna Anderson, Abby Sage and Jacey Williams were honored before the game and saw plenty of playing time.
“I’m going to miss our seniors,” Lewis said. “With it being my first year, I’ll never forget those girls. They were always very respectful and very coachable. That’s all a coach can ask for.
“Jaycee, Bryanna and Abby will be missed.”
Glendale seniors Carly Grimes, Katianne Rydbom and Olivia Spanik also finished off the game on the floor.
The Lady Vikings went on to win the third set 25-20.
“I’m hoping we can continue the momentum,” Hewitt said. “We are definitely working on a few things that have been issues.
“We are trying to cover holes that have been there, but they are working hard.”
Rydbom finished the night with 23 assists, while Reese had 15 kills and 12 service points.
Hanna Noel added seven service points and three kills, while Campbell had eight service points and four kills.
“You can see that they are a seasoned team,” Lewis said. “They’ve built that program and credit to them. I told the girls, that’s where we want to be.
“That’s the speed of play we have to be at. Our next season begins tomorrow. We know where we have to be. The cupboards are pretty full for next year. We have had a lot of girls with significant playing time. We are hoping that will convert into wins.”
Moshannon Valley finished the season at 2-17.
Glendale improved to 11-7 overall and awaits seeding for District 6 playoffs.