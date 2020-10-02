FLINTON — Tussey Mountain rolled into Glendale’s Dr. Roy F. Baker Athletic Field Friday night with a 3-0 record and a running attack that was averaging 340.3 yards a game.
The Titans continued to roll on the ground, amassing 365 yards on 53 rushing attempts and attempted only two passes – both in the first half – in a 42-12 victory, spoiling the Vikings’ homecoming night.
Kaden Lucko, a 5-8, 185-pound senior, spearheaded the rushing attack with 111 yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns. Tussey Mountain quarterback Colton Bishop ran for 105 yards on 18 carries.
“Tussey is a good team,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “Obviously they’re very physical and well-coached. I still don’t think we’re playing up to our potential. I have to re-examine starting with myself and our approach and see what we can do differently.
“The way that (Tussey Mountain) offense is built, they just try to wear you down. It really is probably the worst thing we need to go up against with having a depleted roster and some injuries. Physically, we wore down, and it showed with the score.”
“I was real proud of the guys,” Tussey Mountain coach Anthony Sottasante said. “We played a full four quarters for the first time all year.”
The Titans set the tone on their first possession, marching 60 yards on 14 running plays and finishing it off with a Landon Hennessey 2-yard touchdown run.
Hennessey, who had 69 yards in the first half, reeled off a 49-yard run on the second series to get to the Glendale 22. Five plays later, Lucko scored on the first of his three 3-yard runs.
His second 3-yard run came with 36.4 seconds left in the first half, leading the Titans a 21-0 halftime lead.
“He’s a really good player,” Trexler said. “He was good last year. I’ve seen him play now a couple times, and he just gets better as the game goes on. He fits perfect for that offense. He’s a perfect fit at fullback.”
Lucko scored on a 6-yard run early in the third quarter.
Glendale quarterback Garret Misiura threw a beautiful 66-yard touchdown pass to Baine Seilhamer on the next series. Misiura threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Seilhamer, who was crowned homecoming king before the game, caught four passes for 132 yards and both touchdowns.
Olivia Reese was named homecoming queen before the game.
“What’s frustrating is we have some really good players in certain spots,” Trexler said. “We need the other group to raise their level. Garret is as good of a quarterback as there is around. And Baine and Suds (Dubler) are also good athletes, but they’re just getting a chance to showcase what they can do.”
Dubler ran for 97 yards on 13 carries.
Lucko added another 3-yard run. Hennessey scored on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Misiura finished off the scored with an 18-yard pass to Seilhamer with 3:26 left in the game.
The 1-3 Vikings will look to bounce back next Friday at Moshannon Valley.
“We need to get some continuity on our offense just to click,” Trexler said. “We had to keep trying to put something together. Playing time is limited, so we have to take advantage of it and try to keep getting better.”