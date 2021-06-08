CRESSON — The Glendale Lady Viking coaching staff might be visiting a heart doctor soon. Glendale scored three runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Williamsburg for the District 6 1A title last week and used that same magic and scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Union 6-5 Monday at Mount Aloysius in the first round of the PIAA Class A state softball tournament.
“We are fighters,” said junior Kyla Campbell. “No matter how far down we are, we don’t quit.”
Glendale began the game by getting two quick outs. Laina Blakley drew a walk and moved up on a wild pitch. Skylar Fisher followed with a single and moved up on a throw to the plate. Raquel Zarlingo singled and brought Blakley and Fisher in to get Union on the board 2-0. Caitlyn Rybom caught Zarlingo trying to steal to end the threat.
The bottom of the first began with Lilley Vereshack taking the first pitch she saw and singled over the shortstop’s glove. Hana Noel followed with a four-pitch walk. Riley Best and Chloe McElheny flew out. With two outs, Kyla Campbell laced a double to bring in Vereshack and Best to tie things up at 2-2.
Glendale was able to grab a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Abbie Williams scored on a passed ball. The lead was short lived, however. The top of the third inning began with a leadoff walk to Gianna Trott. Trott was able to steal second and third and scored on a bunt by Blakley. The Lady Vikings looked to answer and began the bottom of the third inning when Chloe McElheny reached on an error. She was quickly erased on a caught stealing and the third inning ended with the scored tied at 3-3.
Union was able to grab the lead back in the top of the fourth. With one out, Kate McCurdy was hit by a Campbell pitch. Courtesy runner Lorena Boice moved up to second on a wild pitch. After a ground out to third, Emily Siddal singled to right field and Boice scored to give Union the lead 4-3. The Lady Vikings were set down in order in the fourth and the score remained 4-3. Campbell was replaced in the circle by Noel in the fifth inning.
“Kyla had been struggling, said Glendale head coach Beth Campbell. “She didn’t have a good day in the circle, but she hung in there.”
After a leadoff single in the fifth, Noel was able to get the next three outs. Glendale was once again set down in order in the fifth inning.
Union was able to add an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning. Marleah D’Augostine began the inning with a lead off walk. McCurdy was then hit by a Noel pitch to put runners at first and second. After a force out at second, Siddal bunted the first pitch she saw back to Noel. Noel bobbled the ball but caught Dougostine too far off third base and threw to Campbell to get the second out of the inning. Trott followed with single to put Union up 5-3. Glendale threatened in the bottom of the sixth as McElheny and Campbell started the inning with back to back singles. But two force outs at third and a strike out ended the Glendale threat.
Union again threatened in the top of the seventh but another base running blunder hurt their chances. Blakley led off the inning with a single and Fisher drew a nine pitch walk. Blakely moved up to third after a fly ball. After a Dougostine bunt, the Lady Vikings caught Blakley wondering too far off third base. The top of the seventh inning ended with a ground ball to Campbell at short and set the stage for the bottom of the seventh for Glendale’s heroics.
Caitlyn Rydbom started off the seventh inning by grounding out to short. Lilley Vereshack then took a 1-1 pitch and hit a towering home run to left field to pull the Lady Vikings within one at 5-4.
“I knew we were down two runs, any big hit would pump the girls up,” said Vereshack. “I’m glad the whole team came together.”
Hanna Noel then drew a walk. Facing a 1-2 count, Riley Best doubled over Allie Ross’s head in center field to score Noel. McElheny reached on a fielder’s choice when Best was safe at third on a ground ball in the infield. Kyla Campbell then took a 1-0 pitch and laced a single to center to bring Best home and complete another comeback for the 6-5 victory.
“I didn’t want to go home,” said Kyla Campbell. “I didn’t want the seniors to home.”
Beth Campbell echoed Kyla’s words.
“These kids, especially the upperclassmen, they didn’t want to go home,” Beth Campbell said.
None of the Lady Vikings will be going home just yet, as Glendale (15-7) will face DuBois Central Catholic (20-2) on Thursday at place and time to be determined.
Union—5
Trott ss 3111, Gorgcz dp 4010, Blakely p 2111, Fisher 1b 3110, Zarlingo 2b 4012, D’Augostine rf 2000, May ph 1000, McCurdy c 2100, Ross cf 3100, Siddall lf 3111, Casalandra (flex) 3b 0000. Totals: 27-5-6-5.
Glendale—6
Vereshack cf 4231, Noel ss-p 2200, Best rf 4111, McElheny 1b 4010, Campbell p-ss 4033, Kasaback rf 3000, Buterbaugh 3b 2000, Williams dp 3100, Rydbom c 2000, Cavalet (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 28-6-8-5.
Score by Innings
Union 201 101 0 — 5 6 1
Glendale 210 000 3 — 6 8 2
Errors—Trott, Noel, Best. LOB—Union 8, Glendale 3. 2B—Campbell, Best. HR—Vereshack (solo, 7th). SAC—Blakley, Rydbom. HBP—McCurdy (by Campbell), McCurdy (by Noel). SB—Trott 2, Fisher, McElheny. CS—Zarlingo, McElheny. WP— Blakley, Campbell 3. PB—McCurdy 2.
Pitching
Union: Blakely—6 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Glendale: Campbell—4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Noel—3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Noel. LP—Blakley.
Time—1:47.