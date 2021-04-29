FLINTON — After getting in just one game in up until yesterday, the Harmony softball team is behind the 8-ball when it comes to conditioning and handling live action.
It’s something that Glendale could relate too. The Lady Vikings basketball team started over a month late to the season and scrambled to catch up.
And with just one practice and one game in before Wednesday, it was no surprise that the Lady Owls struggled with the Lady Vikings big bats in a 15-0 loss in four innings.
“We are coming off a month break for COVID, and this is just their third time on the field,” said Harmony head coach Melissa Mastrine. “After yesterday (against Homer-Center), they are hot and they are tired. We are out of condition. I think a lot of that plays into it.
“We are packing as many games as we can get it. We are just happy to be on the field at this point.”
Glendale pounded out seven hits in the first inning, scoring 10 runs off Lady Owls starter Hailey Boring and Traci Hauser, who came on in relief with two outs.
Lilley Vereshack got things started with a single before stealing both second and third. She came home on an error when the catcher tried to throw down and get her stealing, but the ball hit Vereshack and rolled out of play, allowing her to trot home.
Hanna Noel drew a walk before being plated on an RBI double by Riley Best. Boring got the next two batters out, getting a fly ball to center field and a pop up to second base.
But the Lady Vikings continued to smack the ball all over the field. Kelly Kasaback brought home BEst on an RBI single, while Kasaback scored on a dropped ball in the outfield that should have been the third out. That allowed Abbey Williams to reach first.
Caitlyn Rydbom drew a walk and Alyssa Sinclair had an RBI single to make it 5-0.
Both Rydbom’s courtesy runner, Jillian Taylor, and Sinclair came home on a two-run double by Vereshack. Best, McElheny and Kyla Campbell all had RBIs in their second time at bat in the inning to give the hosts a 10-0 advantage after one.
“We’ve been doing that the last few games, getting out to a good lead,” said Glendale head coach Beth Campbell. “Our seniors (Lilley and Chloe) did fantastic job tonight. They led this team on Senior Night.”
Harmony had its lone baserunner reach in the second inning as Hauser drew a walk. Noel got the next three batters out, keeping the Lady Owls off the board.
Glendale didn’t score again until the third inning, as Vereshack led it off with a solo, inside-the-park homer when she hit the ball deep to right field.
McElheny followed suit two batters later, taking the first pitch she saw over the right-center field fence. Two more Lady Vikings would reach base, but Hauser would get a strikeout to end the frame.
The Lady Vikings got its final three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Alyson Buterbaugh was hit by a pitch, while Taylor reached on an error. Vereshack had an RBI single to score Buterbaugh, while Taylor and Vereshack executed a double steal to get another run home.
Noel knocked in the final run on a single, scoring Vereshack from second to set the final at 15-0.
Noel picked up the win, going two innings with just one walk.
“They seemed very focused and ready to go,” said Campbell. “We were able to move people around and see them in some different positions. That’s what is really good about a game like this.”
Vereshack was 4-for-4 with four RBIs, four runs scored, a double and a homer. McElheny was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a homer. Best had a double.
Boring took the loss for the Lady Owls, allowing two earned runs and five hits. Hauser allowed five runs on seventh hits, while striking out five.
“Traci did a really nice job,” said Mastrine. “We wanted to play them with speed and try and catch them off guard. I had told Hailey that once they started to hit, we were going to pull her. It was strategic move.
“Traci pitched a great game, they are just a very talented group of girls on that Glendale side.”
Harmony fell to 0-3 overall 0-1 in the MVL. The Lady Owls host Blacklick Valley on Monday.
Glendale improved to 6-4 overall and 3-0 in MVL. The Lady Vikings host Williamsburg today.
Harmony—0
Boring p-ss 2000, Beck lf 2000, Sword c 2000, Hauser ss-p 1000, Neff 3b 1000, Rorabaugh 1b 1000, Winings 2b 1000, Peace cf 1000, Dotts rf 1000, Patterson rf 0000. Totals: 12-0-0-0.
Glendale—15
Vereshack cf 4444, Noel p-ss 2211, Best rf-c 2212, McElheny 1b-p 3122, Campbell ss-c-3b 2021, Kasaback lf 2111, Williams dp 1101, Cavalet 2b 1000, Rydbom c 1000, Buterbaugh 2b 0100, Sinclair 3b 2111, Taylor 3b-rf 1200. Totals: 22-15-12-13.
Score by Innings
Harmony 000 0— 0 0 3
Glendale (10)02 3—15 12 0
Errors—Sword, Rorabaugh, Beck. LOB—Harmony 1, Glendale 4. 2B—Vereshack, Best. HR—Vereshack (solo, ITP, 3rd), McEleheny (solo, 3rd). SAC—Williams. HBP—Best, Kasaback, Buterbaugh. SB—Vereshack 3, Taylor. WP—Hauser 2. PB—Sword 1.
Pitching
Harmony: Boring—2/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 2 R, 0 SO. Hauser—2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Glendale: Noel—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. McElheny—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Noel (1-2). LP—Boring (0-1).