CURWENSVILLE —Maura Bunnell has been playing soccer since she was five years old.
A four-time varsity letterwinner, who has been the starting keeper for the Lady Tide since her freshman season, Bunnell tried other sports early on, but found she was really drawn to soccer.
“Soccer has always been my favorite because I love the competitive nature of the game,” Bunnell said.
She has really enjoyed her last two seasons playing the sport she loves after being named one of the Lady Tide’s captains, but says every game provided her with lasting memories.
“My greatest sports accomplishment is being captain both my junior and senior year,” Bunnell said. “Every game I got to play in was very special to me, especially this season.”
The 2020 soccer season was especially challenging for Bunnell and her teammates due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never knowing for sure from one day to the next if they would get to finish the season.
“I learned to cherish every game we played no matter the outcome of the score, but it also made me realize that I’m gonna miss playing. I always knew after high school I would not play soccer competitively, but it’s finally setting in. I never knew how I was going to feel when I played my last game. I was sad, of course, but as they say ‘all good things must come to an end.’”
Fortunately for Bunnell, the thing she likes most about playing sports are the lasting friendships she formed and relationships she built that will last long after her playing days are over.
“Being able to bond with a team and getting to meet so many great people along the way ae my favorite things about playing sports,” she said. “Ever since I was little both of my parents have had their fair share of coaching teams I have been on and I’m incredibly grateful. My coaches this season were absolutely amazing and so were all my fellow teammates. I will miss getting to play with them and learn from them as well.”
Those years of playing with her parents Lance and Vickie Bunnell, who Maura says are her role models, as coaches were definitely very special to her.
“My parents have supported me throughout my athletic and academic career,” she said. “They never failed to make me laugh and smile even in hard times.”
While soccer is the only sport Bunnell plays, she is also involved in plenty of other activities both in and out of school.
“I am part of many school clubs, but the one I’m most proud of is being an officer in the National Honor Society, as well as a dual enrollment student at Penn State DuBois,” she said. “I also like being out in nature and experiencing new things.”
Her membership in the NHS as well as already taking college level courses should work to her favor as she looks to her future.
“I plan on attending Penn State University, majoring in nursing, and continue on to med school to become an orthopedic doctor,” Bunnell said. “I am not playing competitive sports in college, but might take part in small pick-up games if possible.”
While becoming a medical professional will now start to take center stage, playing youth and high school soccer will certainly remain an important chapter in her life.
“I just want to add how privileged I am to get to be a part of the Curwensville soccer program,” Bunnell said. “I will always have love for my teammates and coaches I have met along the way.”