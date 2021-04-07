CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Joslynne Freyer fired a one-hit shutout Tuesday afternoon against Kane and the Lady Tide bats erupted for 11 hits in an 8-0 victory over the Lady Wolves.
Freyer allowed only a two-out walk in the fourth inning and a one-out bloop single to Maya Smith in the seventh. She retired the first 11 batters she faced, enjoyed five 1-2-3 innings and ended the game with 12 strikeouts.
“It was a shame that little bleeder cost her a no-hitter,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “They hit some ground balls, but we scooped them up and made the plays. The hit was a legitimate hit, it was just a shame to get that close to a no-hitter.”
The Lady Wolves also lifted a few fly balls to the outfield, but Curwensville made the plays out there as well.
“I think we played pretty well,” Leigey said. “We had Rylee (Wiggins) back (in left field), which helped me with my outfield positioning. She made a couple plays there early. We made all the plays.”
While Freyer and her defense were taking care of the Kane bats, the Lady Tide offense was giving plenty of run support.
Abby Pentz, Freyer, Teagan Harzinski and Shyanne Rudy all smacked a pair of hits and Mackenzie Wall swatted a 2-run home run, her third big fly in two games this season.
Curwensville scored two in the first as Pentz scored on a passed ball, and Harzinski had an RBI single.
Pentz added an RBI single in the third, and Maddie Butler knocked in a run with a groundout in the fourth.
Leading 4-0 after three, the Lady Tide extended the advantage to 7-0 with a 3-run fourth. Pentz got things going with a one-out triple and scored on a Logan Sheeder groundout. Freyer followed with a double and her courtesy runner Breanna Babcock trotted home a few pitches later when Wall put one over the left-center field fence.
The Lady Tide finalized the scoring with a run in the sixth on a Rudy base hit. Rudy also had a double to the base of the fence earlier in the game.
“I’m happy with our performance,” Leigey said.
Curwensville improved to 2-0 with the win.
The Lady Tide are back in action Thursday at Elk County Catholic.
Kane—0
Ely ss 3000, Mi. Smith 2b 3000, Ma. Smith 3b 2010, Stahli p 3000, Walter 1b 3000, Parana lf 2000, Crowley c 2000, Yasurek cf 1000, Tigani cf 1000, Slater rf 1000, Danielson rf 1000. Totals: 22-0-1-0.
Curwensville—8
Pentz cf 4221, Sheeder 2b 3211, Freyer p 4020, Babcock cr 0100, Wall ss 3112, Harzinski 1b 4121, Rudy 3b 3021, Butler c 4001, Wiggins lf 1100, Simcox ph 0000, Gasper rf 2010, Young ph 1000. Totals: 29-8-11-7.
Score by Innings
Kane 000 000 0—0 1 1
Curwensville 211 301 x—8 11 0
Errors—Ely. LOB—Kane 2, Curwensville 8. DP—Kane. 2B—Freyer, Rudy. 3B—Pentz. HR—Wall (1 on, 4th). SB—Pentz, Sheeder.
Pitching
Kane: Stahli—6 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
WP—Freyer (2-0). LP—Stahli.
Time—1:45.