INDIANA — Four Progressland wrestlers punched their tickets to the PIAA Tournament on Friday night at the Kovalchick Center by advancing to today’s semifinals.
Glendale’s Brock McMillen (132) and Cory Johnston (220) as well as P-O’s Hunter Weitoish (160) and Parker Moore (195) all went 2-0 on day 1.
McMillen earned a 15-0 technical fall over Fort Cherry’s Nasier Sutton in 4:13 in the first round. He then scored a 17-5 major decision over Bedford’s Jacob Dawson.
He will wrestle Chestnut Ridge’s Kaleb Miller, the District 5 runner-up, in the semifinals, which begin today at noon.
Johnston also had an easy path to the semis.
After garnering the number one overall seed for regionals, he pinned Burgettstown’s Tyler Cody in 15 seconds. Johnston then faced off against Fort Cherry’s Robbie West, where he earned the fall in 1:46.
The Viking grappler will take on Jefferson-Morgan’s Jonathan Wolfe, the sixth place wrestler out of the WPIAL. Wolfe won by medical forfeit over Avonworth’s Jake Barbabella, who was the WPIAL runner-up.
Weitiosh pinned Highlands’ Brock White in 2:55 in the first round before upending Meyersdale’s Austin Broadwater by technical fall, 15-0 in 5:31.
He will take on Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence, the two-time PIAA champ, who is returning from a shoulder injury.
Moore pinned WPIAL fifth-place wrestler Garret Sucia in 1:42 in the first round. He then earned a 7-5 decision over McGuffey’s Garrett Boone, the WPIAL champ.
The Mountie grappler takes on Bedford’s Ashton Dull, the District 5 champ, in the semis.
Eight more wrestlers are also still alive in the consolations.
Five of those come from Glendale — Zeke Dubler (113), Suds Dubler (126), Tristan Rutter (145), Seth Dudurich (195) and Kyle Jasper (285).
The Vikings currently sit in fifth place in the team standings with 33.5 points.
Philipsburg-Osceola has three wrestlers left in the conseys in Nick Bryan (120), Chase Chapman (138) and Austin Foster (145).
Mounties Tyler Anderson (220) and Chase Klinger (285) were eliminated from the tourney after going 0-2.
P-O is in ninth place in the team standings with 25.5 points.
West Branch’s Ethan Yingling (182) also went 0-2 on the day.
He fell by decision in his first match, before losing to Seth Holderbaum, the District 5 champ who was upset in the first round, in the first round of consolations.
The second round of consolations is scheduled to get underway this morning at 10 a.m.
Semifinals are scheduled for noon, with the finals slated for 5:45 p.m.