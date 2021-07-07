After traveling to West Suburban Little League’s fields in Westmont just to find the field flooded, Four Leaf Clover’s 12U softball all-stars were forced to drive 45 minutes to Indiana to play the game.
And despite getting a late start, the game finished even later, as Four Leaf downed Clymer 8-4 in 8 innings.
Four Leaf moves on to the championship game, where it will have to beat host West Suburban twice to advance to the state tournament.
Four Leaf scored three runs in the top of the first to take the early lead.
Cheyanne Bush drew a walk before being plated on a triple by Lindsey Bainey. Lainee Conklin walked to put runners on the corners.
Mackenzie MacTavish smacked a two-run single to bring both runners home to make it 3-0.
Clymer then scored a run in the second and two in the third inning to tie the game up.
From there it was a pitcher’s duel for the rest of regulation, although both teams had chances to score.
In the end, the game went to the eighth inning where the international tiebreaker was used.
Four Leaf scored five runs in the top of the frame, thanks to a a two-run single from Bush, an RBI double from Conklin and MacTavish, as well as an RBI single from Shasta Manahan.
Brielle Bainey, who came on in relief of Conklin to start the seventh inning, allowed an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth to set the final.
MacTavish led Four Leaf, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Bush had two RBIs. Lindsey Bainey had two hits and scored twice.
Four Leaf Clover plays the hosts of the tournament tonight at 6 p.m. If Four Leaf wins, it will force an if necessary game.
Four Leaf Clover—8
B. Bainey ss-p 5000, Bush lf 3112, L. Bainey c 4221, Conklin p-ss 3211, Fleck 1b 3000, VanBuskirk 1b 1000, MacTavish 3b 4133, Eyerly 2b 3100, Manahan cf 2111, Wenner cf 1000, Pitts rf 3000. Totals: 32-8-9-8.
Clymer—4
Halbachek c 4020, Pegg ss 4210, Hauser 1b 3100, Mahaffey p 4123, Bertolino cf 4010, Luther 2b 3000, Rhea lf 4001, Henry 3b 3020, Friday rf 3000. Totals: 32-4-8-4.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf 300 000 05—8 9 3
Clymer 012 000 01—4 8 0
2B—Conklin, MacTavish. 3B—L. Bainey. SB—Conklin 2, MacTavish, Manahan. Mahaffey, Bertolino, Luther, Henry, Pegg 2, Hauser. HBP—Hauser (by Conklin), Luther (by B. Bainey).
Pitching
Four Leaf: Conklin—6 IP 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO. B. Bainey—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clymer: Mahaffey—8 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 12 SO.
WP—B. Bainey. LP—Mahaffey.