MORRISDALE — The Four Leaf Clover Little League All-Star team road the 1-2 punch of Brielle Bainey and Lainee Conklin to a 10-6 victory over Clearfield-Curwensville Tuesday evening in the opening round of the District 5 Major Division Tournament.
Bainey tossed the first three innings to get the win, while Conklin took care of the last three to notch a save.
The duo were also lethal with their bats, combining to go 4-for-6 with five runs scored and three RBIs.
Bainey was in control over the first three innings, allowing just two runs on three hits, while striking out three. But she ran into a little trouble in the fourth, giving up two singles and three walks before giving way to Conklin, who worked out of the jam.
Clearfield-Curwensville did pick up three runs in the inning to cut its deficit to 8-5 at the time. But Conklin gave up just one run over her three innings of work. She struck out six and walked two.
“We talked before the game about how we would handle our pitchers and decided we would let our starter go as long as she could get it done,” Four Leaf head coach Glenn MacTavish said. “She got in a little trouble in the fourth, but she was hitting her spots dead on in the first three innings.
“And then we brought our other pitcher in and the change of pace was what we were looking for. They both have the same trait. They both have supreme confidence in themselves, and I love that about those two.”
Four Leaf struck for a run in the top of the first when Conklin’s two-out single knocked in Bainey, who led off the game with an infield hit.
Clearfield-Curwensville took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second.
Joelle Henry clubbed a double to lead off the frame and her courtesy runner Sonny Diehl moved to third on a Lilly Davidson base hit. Ava Hainsey plated Diehl with a groundout, and Davidson scored a later in the inning on a wild pitch.
“Jo was hitting phenomenal tonight. She was on the money,” Clearfield head coach Chris Henry said. Lilly did pretty good hitting tonight too. But overall we fell a little bit short with the bats.”
Four Leaf regained the lead with four runs in the third and extended the advantage to 8-2 with three more in the fourth.
Four Leaf sent eight batters to the plate in the third against Clearfield-Curwensville pitcher Kahla Wos and batted around in the fourth.
Wos, who struck out 13 Four Leaf batters in her five innings of work, also had some trouble with walks, issuing nine bases on balls. She walked two batters in the third and five in the fourth.
“She has a problem with her foot and is going to have to get operated on after all-stars,” Henry said. “But she gave all she had.”
“We’ve seen (Wos) before and we know she is a quality pitcher,” MacTavish said. “Our girls didn’t panic. They knew she was going to get the best of them sometimes. But we told them in practice to just go out and make up for it the next time up.”
Conklin had an RBI single in the third, while Lindsey Bainey added an RBI double. Brielle Bainey rapped a run-scoring triple in the fourth. Three of the other four runs that scored in the middle innings were on wild pitches. The other was on a double steal that saw Conklin take second and Cheyanne Bush motor home.
Down 8-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Clearfield-Curwensville was able to get to Bainey.
Henry walked and her courtesy runner Diehl moved up on a wild pitch before scoring on a Davidson base hit.
Isabella Wood drew a walk and Trinity Fannin singled to load the bases for Ellie McBride, who forced in Davidson when she walked.
Conklin relieved Bainey and walked Brooklyn Doan to force in another run, but got a grounder back to her and a pair of strikeouts to work out of the jam.
Four Leaf built the lead up to 10-5 with two unearned runs in the top of the sixth and Clearfield-Curwensville finalized the scoring in the bottom of the frame when Hailey Miles singled to score Megan Wisor.
“We had a few errors throughout the game that were critical,” Henry said. “We need to get our positions set. This is the first game we’ve played together, but I think we’ll do pretty good once we get it figured out.”
Davison and Henry led the Clearfield-Curwensville offense with two hits each.
Brielle Bainey was 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI for Four Leaf. Conklin was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Bush and Jersey Pitts each scored two runs, while Lindsey Bainey added a pair of RBIs. Pitts had a hit, walked twice and stole two bases.
Both teams return to action today.
Four Leaf hosts State College in the winner’s bracket final.
Clearfield-Curwensville travels to Mifflin County for an elimination game.
Clearfield-Curwensville—6
Warren c 4000, Billotte ss 4010, Miles 2b 4011, Henry 1b-p 3020, Davidson rf 3221, Hainsey 3b 2001, Wood ph 1110, Witherite lf 1000, Fannin ph 0000, Diehl cr-ph 1200, Wos p 2000, McBride ph 0001, Wisor cf 1100, Doan ph 0001. Totals: 26-6-7-5.
Four Leaf—10
B. Bainey p-ss 3321, Bush lf 2200, MacTavish 3b 2100, Conklin ss-p 3222, Van Buskirk 1b 4000, L. Bainey c 3012, Eyerly 2b 3000, Fleck 2b 1000, Manahan rf 3000, Wenner rf 1000, Pitts cf 1200. Totals: 26-10-6-5.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 020 301— 6 7 2
Four Leaf 104 302—10 6 2
Errors—Hainsey 2, MacTavish 2. LOB—Clearfield-Curwensville 7, Four Leaf 7. 2B—Henry, L. Bainey. 3B—B. Bainey. SB—Davidson; Conklin, Bush, Pitts 2. WP—Wos 8; B. Bainey 3. PB—Warren.
Pitching
Clearfield-Curwensville: Wos—5 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 9 BB, 13 SO; Henry—1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Four Leaf: B. Bainey—3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Conklin—3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
WP—B. Bainey. LP—Wos. Save—Conklin.
Time—1:56.