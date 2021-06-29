PLEASANT GAP — The Four Leaf 12U Little League All-Stars exploded for 13 runs in the fourth inning Monday against Nittany Valley to score an 18-2 victory and stay alive in the loser’s bracket of the District 5 Tournament.
Frankie Leskovansky led Four Leaf on the mound and at the plate.
Leskovansky tossed all four innings, giving up two runs on three hits, while walking one batter and striking out eight. He was 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a triple. Leskovansky scored three runs and knocked in six.
Matt Rowles and Justin Esposti added two hits each.
Rowles doubled and walked twice, scored three times and drove in two, while Esposti clubbed a double, scored two runs and had two RBIs.
Brayden Williamson reached base all four times he came to the plate, reaching on an error, singling and walking twice. He scored four runs.
Conner Danko added a double and two RBIs for Four Leaf, which has piled up 37 runs on 26 hits in two elimination games.
With the win, Four Leaf moves on in the loser’s bracket. It will play Mo Valley Wednesday in another elimination game.
Mo Valley fell to Bellefonte 6-0 in a winner’s bracket semifinal.
Four Leaf—18
Williamson 2410, Rowles 2322, Danko 3212, Leskovansky 4336, Esposti 4222, Gibson 2000, Peace 2011, Kio 2000, Bordas 2111, Brooks 1000, McDowell 1100, Sabol 2101. Totals: 27-18-11-15.
Nittany Valley—2
Mattern 2000, Lovrak 1110, Kreiger 2000, Gearhart 2000, Sommers 1110, Kroot 1000, Ammerman 1000, Brown 1000, Sykes 1001, Hockenberry 1000, Auman 2010, Guenot 1000. Totals: 16-2-3-1.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf 221 (13)—18 14 0
Nittany Valley 110 0— 2 3 0
LOB—For Leaf 4, Nittany Valley 3. 2B—Leskvansky 2, Rowles, Danko, Esposti. 3B—Leskovansky; Lovrak, Anthony. HBP—Lovrak.
Pitching
Four Leaf: Leskovansky—4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Nittany Valley: Gearhart—2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO; Kreiger—1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Sykes—2/3 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Lovrak—1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Leskovansky. LP—Gearhart.