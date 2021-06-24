MORRISDALE — After smacking a double and knocking in two runs in Tuesday’s District 5, 11- and 12-year-old Little League Softball Tournament opener against Clearfield-Curwensville, Four Leaf’s Lindsey Bainey was moved from sixth to third in the batting order.
The lineup change paid huge dividends Wednesday at Morrisdale Recreational Park as Bainey clubbed a pair of triples and drove in three more runs to key Four Leaf’s offense in a 5-3 victory over State College.
“Her performance in the previous game kind of warranted that,” Four Leaf head coach Glenn MacTavish said of Bainey’s move up in the batting order. “She’s been crushing the ball in practice. She crushed the ball during the regular season. She’s just that type of player.
“We knew she was a solid catcher. She’s a wall back there. But she did her damage with the bat tonight, and we’re not surprised.”
Bainey made her presence felt on the first pitch she saw from State College ace Paige Moriarta, drilling the ball to the gap for a 2-run triple in the bottom of the first inning.
Brielle Bainey, who dropped a single into shallow right field on the first pitch she saw, and Cheyanne Bush, who was hit on the first pitch of her at bat, scored on the triple. Lindsey Bainey also scored on the play when the relay throw was errant.
That gave Four Leaf a 3-1 lead after one.
Moriarta settled in after struggling with her first three pitches, striking out the next seven batters she faced before issuing a walk to Bush in the bottom of the third.
The State College pitcher helped get her team even in the top of the third when she drilled a two-out triple to center field. Joslin Adams knocked Moriarta in with a base hit, then motored all the way around to score due to two Four Leaf errors.
Moriarta was 3-for-3 with a run scored and a RBI.
But the rest of the State College lineup had its problems with Four Leaf pitcher Lainee Conklin, who picked up right where she left off after earning a 3-inning save in Tuesday’s game.
Conklin tossed all six innings against State College, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits. She struck out nine batters and walked only one.
“Lainee pounds the strike zone,” MacTavish said. “The kid doesn’t throw bad pitches. You can’t go wrong with her.”
Four Leaf regained the advantage in the bottom of the third.
With one out, Bush drew a four-pitch walk off Moriarta and Lindsey Bainey followed with her second triple of the game to make it 4-3.
Conklin drove Moriarta’s next pitch to right-center for an RBI single to make it 5-3.
Four Leaf looked to add to its advantage in the fourth when Gracie Eyerly walked and Kendra Wenner reached on an error before both runners advanced on a wild pitch.
But with runners on second and third and nobody out, Moriarta struck out the next three Four Leaf batters to work out of the jam and keep State College in the game.
“That was frustrating,” MacTavish said. “But the girls didn’t get down on themselves after that, so we didn’t bring it up.”
The visitors threatened in the top of the fifth with two outs as Moriarta singled and stole second.
But Lindsey Bainey took State College out of the inning when she fired a bullet to third baseman Mackenzie MacTavish, who tagged Moriarta out trying to steal third.
“I think that was the key play in the game,” MacTavish said. “When we made that play, I think the girls thought, ‘OK, we got this.’”
The Four Leaf defense turned in several big plays in the game.
Bush (left fielder) and right fielder Shasta Manahan both had big catches. Eyerly made two good plays on ground balls at second. Montgomery Van Buskirk and Natalee Fleck each turned in a great play at first, stretching to receive the ball to record an out, and shortstop Brielle Bainey gobbled up a grounder and threw to first for the game’s final out.
“I can’t say enough about the girls’ defense,” MacTavish said. “I think every girl on this team made a spectacular play.”
With the win, Four Leaf advances to the Championship game Sunday at 6 p.m. at Morrisdale Recreational Park. They will play the winner of Friday’s elimination game between State College and Clearfield/Curwensville.
“Our expectations were high coming in, but you just never know what is going to happen,” MacTavish said. “We are very happy with where we are.”
State College—3
Mellott c 2100, Schirf 2b 3000, Moriarta p 3131, Adams ss 3111, Soltis 3b 2000, Fry ph 1000, Parette 1b 3000, Newman rf 2000, McShea cf 1010, Gilmore cf 0000, Bradaschia rf 1000, Lintal lf 1000, Witmer lf 1000. Totals: 23-3-5-1.
Four Leaf—5
B. Bainey ss 3110, Bush lf 1200, L. Bainey c 3223, Conklin p 3011, Van Buskirk 1b 1000, Fleck 1b 1000, MacTavish 3b 2000, Eyerly 2b 2000, Manahan rf 1000, Wenner rf 1000, Pitts cf 2000. Totals: 20-5-4-4.
Score by Innings
State College 102 000—3 5 2
Four Leaf 302 00x—5 4 3
Errors—Adams, Parette; Manahan, Pitts, MacTavish. LOB—State College 3, Four Leaf 5. 3B—Moriarta; L. Bainey 2. SB—Mellott, McShea, Moriarta. CS—Moriarta (by L. Bainey). HBP—Gilmore (by Conklin); Bush (by Moriarta). WP—Moriarta 3; Conklin 1.
Pitching
State College: Moriarta—5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 13 SO.
Four Leaf: Conklin—6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Conklin. LP—Moriarta.
Time—1:21.