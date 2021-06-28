MORRISDALE — The Four Leaf Little League softball All-Stars have been knocking on the door of a District 5 title for a few years, but haven’t been able to break through.
That all changed Sunday evening at Morrisdale Recreation Park.
Four Leaf, which were runners-up in 12U in 2019 and in 10U in 2017, finally knocked down the door with a 9-4, extra-inning victory over Clearfield-Curwensville to win the 12U Championship.
But it was anything but easy.
After getting one-hit through five innings and striking out 13 times in that span against Clearfield-Curwensville pitcher Kahla Wos, Four Leaf put some big at bats together in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for the win.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the sixth, Four Leaf scored four runs without a hit.
There was a hit batter, two walks, a fielder’s choice and four wild pitches that led to the four runs.
With one out, Cheyanne Bush was hit by a Wos pitch, Lindsey Bainey drew a walk on a full count and Lainee Conklin reached on fielder’s choice to load the bases.
A wild pitch scored Bush before Wos notched her 15th strkeout of the game.
Mackenzie MacTavish reached on catcher’s interference to load the bases again and Gracie Everly worked the count full before walking, but not before two more wild pitches and a passed ball scored three more runs to give Four Leaf, which still only had one hit in the game, a 4-1 advantage.
“Gracie is the most patient batter on the whole team and she came up at the exact right moment,” Four Leaf head coach Glenn MacTavish said. “She didn’t offer at any bad pitches, and three wild pitches later we were winning the ball game.”
But Clearfield-Curwensville put together its own rally in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs on three hits off Conklin, who was also tossing a 5-inning, 1-hitter at that point.
Sylvia Witherite led off with a double and Addison Warren hit a one-out single.
With runners on the corners, Conklin notched a strikeout, but a dropped third strike allowed Witherite to score and Warren to motor to third.
Lilly Davidson plated Warren with an infield single and scored a batter later when Joelle Henry’s fly ball to the outfield was misplayed.
Henry was gunned down at second base on the play, but Clearfield-Curwensville had already tied the game at 4-4 to send it to extra innings.
“Everyone put forth a group effort,” Clearfield-Curwensville head coach Chris Henry said. “I think all the girls took it to heart in that inning when we fought back.”
The tough inning had little effect on Four Leaf, which piled up five more runs in the seventh.
“These girls never get too down on themselves,” Coach MacTavish said. “There are highs, but they don’t get low. When that happened, you could see the disappointment on their faces, but they were like, ‘we have to get out there and get it.’”
Jersey Pitts led off the seventh, drawing a walk on a full count, and Brielle Bainey was hit by a Henry pitch.
Bush followed, ripping the ball to the fence for a 2-run triple, then scored on the play as well on an error.
“Cheyanne was due,” Coach MacTavish said. “She’s been hitting that way in practice. We expect that from her. When she hit the ball I thought, ‘that’s just the way it looks in practice.’”
Lindsey Bainey made it back-to-back triples on a gap shot and scored on Conklin’s single, which prompted another pitching change.
Megan Wisor came on in relief of Henry and walked three straight batters. Her free pass to Everly forced in Conklin’s courtesy runner Natalee Fleck to make it 9-4.
Wisor worked out of the jam by striking out the next three Four Leaf batters.
Conklin took it from there.
She needed just seven pitches to work a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to help Four Leaf clinch the first District 5 softball Little League title in program history.
Conklin threw an efficient 78 pitches, giving up four runs (three earned) on just four hits. She struck out 11 batters and did not walk any.
“She never changes her demeanor,” Coach MacTavish said. “You look at her and she’s smiling. She loves playing the game and she knows the ups and downs come with it. She’s very mature for a 12-year-old.”
Wos was outstanding in defeat.
She only allowed one hit on her 5 1/3 innings of work. She did walk four batters, but struck out 15 and ended up with a no decision. Three Clearfield-Curwensville pitchers recorded 18 strikeouts.
There were 29 strikeouts in the game.
Warren led the Clearfield-Curwensville offense with two hits and two runs scored.
She led off the game with a triple (the only hit Clearfield-Curwensville had until Witherite’s sixth-inning double) and scored on a Davidson groundout.
“It was just unfortunate the way things ended,” Coach Henry said. “But the girls kept their heads up and played hard the whole way and that’s all you can ask for. It was a great game the whole way through by both teams.”
With the win, Four Leaf advances to the Section 4 Tournament. No other information is available at this time.
“I want to thank coach Tim Wesesky and coach Todd Bainey,” MacTavish said. “Tim is our all-star guru and Todd has a high softball IQ. We’re really excited that we could do this together.”
Four Leaf—9
B. Bainey ss 3100, Bish lf 2212, L. Bainey c 3210, Conklin p 4111, Van Buskirk 1b 2000, Fleck 1b-pr 1100, MacTavish 3b 2110, Everly 2b 2001, Manahan rf 3000, Wenner rf 1000, Pitts cf 3100. Totals: 26-9-4-4.
Clearfield-Curwensville—4
Warren c 3220, Billotte ss 2000, Hainsey ph 1000, Davidson 2b 2112, Fannin ph 1000, Henry lf-p-lf 2000, Doan ph 1000, Miles 3b 2000, McBride ph 1000, Wos p 1000, Diehl ph-lf-cf 2000, Wood rf 2000, Witherite 1b 2110, Wisor cf-p 2000. Totals: 24-4-4-2.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf 000 004 5—9 4 1
Clearfield 100 003 0—4 4 2
LOB—Four Leaf 7, Clearfield-Curwensville 0. 2B—Witherite. 3B—Bush, L. Bainey. HBP—Bush (by Wos), B. Bainey (by Henry). SB—Pitts. WP—Wos 4, Wisor 1. PB—Warren 1.
Pitching
Four Leaf: Conklin—7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
Clearfield-Curwensville: Wos—5 1/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 15 SO; Henry—1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Wisor—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Conklin. LP—Henry.
Time—1:56.