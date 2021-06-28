MORRISDALE — After being shut out in a 13-0, 4-inning loss to State College in its District 5 12U Little League opener, Four Leaf broke out the bats in convincing fashion in Saturday’s elimination game against Curwensville.
Four Leaf rapped 15 hits with eight going for extra bases in a 19-3, 4-inning victory at Morrisdale Recreation Park.
“This feels great,” Four Leaf head coach Dane Danko said. “The kids have been hitting the ball well during practice. State College is a tough team, and I’m hoping we get to see them again in the championship if the boys can keep playing like this.”
Conner Danko led the offensive explosion, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and five RBIs. But he had plenty of help, especially from the top of the lineup.
The top five batters for Four Leaf combined to go 13-for-17 with 14 runs scored and 16 RBIs.
“They were hitting it where we could not catch it,” Curwensville head coach Shawn Passmore said. “That’s one of the best-hitting teams I’ve seen in a very long time. I told my pitchers to hold their heads up high because there aren’t many who could go out there and shut that team down.”
“Everything worked perfect tonight,” Coach Danko said. “They were hitting the ball where it needed to go. They had a lot of gap hits. The kids just believed in themselves tonight and that’s what they need to do every game.”
The visitors by coin flip, Four Leaf scored two in the top of the first, thanks to an RBI double from Danko, who also scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.
Four Leaf batted around in the second, sending 11 batters to the plate as it put seven more runs on the board to take a commanding 9-0 lead.
Brayden Williamson, who was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs, smacked a 2-run double in the frame, while Justin Esposti clubbed a 3-run double. Aiden Bordas also doubled in the inning, scoring on Williamson’s two-bagger.
The Four Leaf offense kept rolling in the third, plating five more runs.
Danko had another double, this one scoring two runs, while Frankie Leskovansky legged out a 2-run triple. Leskovansky scored later on a wild pitch.
Down 14-0, Curwensville didn’t go away quietly, getting three runs in the bottom of the third off Danko, who struck out the side in the second.
Hunter Passmore had the big hit in the inning, a 2-run triple that scored Gavin McDermott and Trenton Best. McDermott reached on an error, while Best singled. Passmore scored when Lincoln Hoyt reached on an error, cutting the deficit to 14-3.
“I tell my regular-season kids that this is Little League baseball and it’s never over until it is over,” Passmore said. “There is always something that can spark you and you can score runs in a bunch.”
Four Leaf got those runs back and added a couple more in the fourth inning, which was highlighted by back-to-back home runs.
Danko got the fifth-inning scoring started with a two-run single.
Leskovansky followed with a 2-run home run on the first pitch of the at bat, while Esposti worked the count full before cracking a solo shot.
Leskovansky was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBIs, while Esposti was also 2-for-3 with four RBIS, while scoring once.
Matt Rowles added two hits and three runs for Four Leaf, which also got some production from No. 9 hitter Elaina Sabol, who walked, singled and was hit by a pitch. She scored all three times she reached base.
Ahead 19-3 in the bottom of the fourth, Danko tossed a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts and a groundout to finish it. He gave up three unearned runs on four hits in his four innings of work. Danko struck out seven batters and walked just one.
“Defensively we played well,” Coach Danko said. “We knocked everything down. We did have a couple errors the one inning, but you’re going to have that.
“And Conner just tunes everybody out on the mound. He’s in his own little world. That’s one thing I love about him. He doesn’t worry about anything else. He focuses on the next pitch. I tell the kids all the time, ‘there’s going to be a next pitch, there’s going to be a next at bat, there’s going to be a next play.’”
McDermott, Best, Breck Finn and Passmore had the hits for Curwensville, which was eliminated from the district tournament, but still has plenty of baseball ahead of it with several other tournaments planned throughout the summer.
“This is a real good group of kids,” Coach Passmore said. “This was a tough way to lose, but they need to keep their heads up high. We’ll keep plugging away and get things figured out.”
Four Leaf moves on in the loser’s bracket, traveling to Nittany Valley today in another elimination game.
Four Leaf—19
Williamson ss 3432, Rowles lf-2b 4321, Danko p 4345, Leskovansky cf 3324, Esposti c 3124, Gibson 2b 2000, Brooks lf 2000, Kio 1b 2100, McDowell 1b 0000, Bordas rf 2110, Peace rf 1000, Sabol 3b 1310. Totals: 27-19-15-16.
Curwensville—3
McDermott cf-p 3110, Best ss-p-3b 2110, Finn 2b-ss 2010, Coudriet lf-cf 1000, Passmore p-2b 2112, Hoyt c 2000, Larson 3b-lf 2000, Proud rf-1b 1000, Swatsworth rf 1000, Hendershot 1b 1000, Smay ph 1000. Totals: 18-3-4-2.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf 275 5—19 15 2
Curwensville 003 0— 3 4 2
LOB—Four Leaf 2, Curwensville 4. 2B—Danko 2, Bordas, Williamson, Esposti. 3B—Leskovansky; Passmore. HR—Leskovansky (1 on, 4th), Esposti (solo, 4th). HBP—Leskovansky (by Best), Sabol (by McDermott). SB—Williamson. WP—Danko; Passmore 3, McDermott 2. PB—Hoyt.
Pitching
Four Leaf: Danko—4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Curwensville: Passmore—1+ IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Best—1+ IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; McDermott—2 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Passmore pitched to four batters in second inning.
Best pitched to three batters in third inning.
WP—Danko. LP—Passmore.
Time—1:33.