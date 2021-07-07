JOHNSTOWN — Clymer pushed an unearned run across the plate with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge Four Leaf 6-5 in the opening game of the 12U Section 4 Little League All-Star Tournament Tuesday evening at Callet Field.
Four Leaf committed three errors in the bottom of the sixth, which led to the walk-off win for Clymer.
Brielle Bainey took the tough loss for Four Leaf after allowing six runs (only two earned) on eight hits in her 5 2/3 innings of work. She struck out nine batters and did not issue a walk.
Rylee Mahaffey got the win for Clymer, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits, while walking one batter and striking out seven. She retired the last seven Four Leaf batters she faced, recording 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth.
Four Leaf scored two runs in the top of the first, getting an RBI groundout from Lainee Conklin and scoring another run on an outfield error.
Clymer took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the first, but Four Leaf tied it in the second thanks to another RBI groundout, this time off the bat of Shasta Manahan.
Four Leaf regained the advantage in the third as Conklin delivered a 2-run single that scored Cheyanne Bush and Lindsey Bainey, who both singled in front of her.
But Clymer scored one in the third to make it 5-4, tied it in the fifth and finished off the comeback in the sixth.
Lindsey Bainey had two of Four Leaf’s six hits and scored two runs. Conklin recorded three RBIs.
Katie Bertolina led Clymer with two hits, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.
Four Leaf returns to action this evening at 6 p.m. in an elimination game.
Four Leaf—5
B. Bainey p 3110, Bush lf 2110, L. Bainey c 3220, Conklin ss 3013, Fleck 1b 3000, MacTavish 3b 2100, Eyerly 2b 3000, Manahan rf 1001, Wenner 2010, Pitts cf 3000. Totals: 25-5-6-4.
Clymer—6
Halbednak c 3110, Pegg ss 4111, Houser 1b 3120, Mahaffey p 3100, Bertolina cf 3122, Luther 2b 3100, Rhea lf 3010, Henry 3b 3010, Peterson rf 1000, Friday 2000. Totals: 28-6-8-3.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf 212 000—5 6 4
Clymer 301 011—6 8 2
LOB—Four Leaf 4, Clymer 6. SAC—Bertolina. SB—Halbednak, Pegg, Mahaffey, Luther; MacTavish, Pitts, L. Bainey. CS—Bertolina.
Pitching
Four Leaf: B. Bainey—5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Clymer: Mahaffey—6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Clymer. LP—B. Bainey.