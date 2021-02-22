ALTOONA — Forest Hills crowned three champs and placed four wrestlers in the Top 4 to win the team championship at Saturday’s District 6 class 2A Tournament at Altoona Fieldhouse.
Rangers’ Easton Toth (126) Jackson Arrington (132) and Ryan Weyandt (160) all won titles for Forest Hills, which was the only school with multiple champs. It was Arrington’s third D-6 title.
Glendale’s Brock McMillen also won his third crown, leading the Vikings, who won last year’s team title, to a third-place finish.
“I think we did great,” Glendale head coach Brian Storm said. “Our effort and compete level was there. You can’t ask for much more as a coach.”
The Vikings pushed four wrestlers through to regionals, but also got solid performances from the two who didn’t make it.
“We had guys working for bonus points for the team when they could. Garret Misiura (160) had a tough bracket but he went out and competed. He worked for a tech fall to get bonus points in his second match and I really respect that.
“George’s (Campbell) loss in OT to (Jaxon) Matthews was a heartbreaker, but those things happen. George kind of lost focus in that match but it was a great learning experience and I’ve coached him long enough to know that it isn’t sitting well with him and he’s going to work to correct it.”
P-O didn’t have a champ, but still ended up fifth in the 23-team tournament, thanks to a strong performance in the consolation rounds, getting three third-place finishes. Four Mounties made it to regionals, while four others (Scott Frantz (113), Luke Hughes (145), Dom Shaw (189) and Chase Klinger (285) were eliminated.
“At this time in the season, it comes down to advancement,” P-O head coach Brad Pataky said. “We are excited for the four wrestlers who qualified for regionals and very pleased with the team’s overall performance.
“One principle that we try to help our team understand is that every second counts when you’re on the mat. When you are focusing on wrestling the entire match, it leaves little to no time at all for errors to slip in. All three wrestlers who won their last match did just that. Focusing on the little details makes the difference which ultimately led to a Top 5 finish.”
The third Progressland team represented at the tourney was West Branch, which ended up just outside the Top 10 in 11th place, despite only having two wrestlers, including 106-pound champ Landon Bainey, in the event.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever had a freshman district champion at West Branch, so for Landon to do that is pretty impressive,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said “I’m happy with him and I’m happy with Ethan for going over there as a senior and wrestling how we know he is capable of.
“We were very happy to have two finalists and finish as high as we did as a team.”
Other D-6 champs were Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey (113), Bishop McCort’s Mason Gibson, Richland’s Cooper Warshel (145), Westmont Hilltop’s Hudson Holbay (152), Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall (172), Cambria Height’s Ian Eckenrode (189), Huntingdon’s Briar Deline (215) and Marion Center’s Marvin Beatty (285).
It was the second district title for Coen Bainey and DuVall. Bainey’s teammate Cooper Gilham (126) placed second at districts for the fourth straight year. Returning district champ Tanner Dluhos (215) lost his first two matches and was eliminated.
Forest Hills scored 96.5 team points to easily outdistance second-place Penns Valley (80). Glendale (71), BEA (64.5) and P-O (61) rounded out the Top 5.
The Rangers, Rams, Vikings, Mounties and Tyrone all qualified a tournament-best four wrestlers for the Southwest Regional at IUP on Feb. 27.
District 6 Class 2A Tournament
Team Standings and Key
1. Forest Hills, FH, 96.5. 2. Penns Valley, PV, 80. 3. Glendale, G, 71. 4. Bald Eagle Area, BEA, 64.5. 5. Philipsburg-Osceola, PO, 61. 6. Tyrone, T, 59.5. 7. Huntingdon, H, 50.5. 8. Central, C, 44. 9. (tie) Marion Center, MC, and Westmont Hilltop, WH, 42. 11. West Branch, WB, 39.5. 12. Richand, R, 35.5. 13. Penn Cambria, PC, 35. 14. St. Joseph’s Academy, SJ, 34.5. 15. Cambria Heights, CH, 26. 16. Central Cambria, CC, 23. 17. Bishop McCort, BM, 22.5. 18. Mount Union, MU, 19.5. 19. Bellwood-Antis, BA, 7. 20. Blairsville, B, and Claysburg-Kimmel, CK, 22. 22. Juniata Valley, JV, 2. 23. Southern Huntingdon SH, 1.
Quarterfinals
106—Landon Bainey, WB, pinned Bryce Proudfit, PC, 4:35. Mason Beatty, MU, pinned Cam Stewart, MC, 4:56. Lucas Fye, BEA, pinned Tyler Belsinger, C, 4:46 Korry Walls, T, dec. Isaiah Shilcosky, PC, 7-1.
113—Coen Bainey, BEA, pinned Luke Uplinger, C, 0:59. Tony Dipaola, FH, pinned Landon Dunsmore, H, 1:25. Trent Hoover, PC, pinned Scott Frantz, PO, 0:40. Bryce Beatty, MU, pinned Connor Lamantia, WH, 2:31.
120—Hunter Walk, T, pinned Hunter Forcellini, FH, 3:40. Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Jaxon Matthews, C, 0:42. Mason Gibson, BM, tech fall AJ Chilcote, MU, 26-11, 2:21. George Campbell, G, tech fall Hunter Gardner, BEA, 16-0, 2:50.
126—Cooper Gilham, BEA, pinned Brandt Patterson, PC, 1:43. Ethan Zukus, R, inj. def. Ashton Sipes, T, 4:41. Ian Crouch, C, pinned Justin Darlington, PV, 4:57. Easton Toth, FH, pinned Devin Grubb, H, 3:23.
132—Jackson Arrington, FH, pinned Isaac Westrick, CH, 1:01. Ty Watson, PV, pinned Eden Wagner, H, 1:50. Allen Mangus, R, pinned Alex Bowman, C, 3:17. Zack Witmer, SJ, tech fall Lukas Walk, T, 17-2, 4:42.
138—Brock McMillan, G, med. forfeit Noah Teeter, FH. Austin Foster, PO, pinned Andrew Weaver, T, 1:04. Roy Dunn, WH, dec. Cole Claycomb, CK, 4-0. Ammon Ohl, SJ, pinned Trevor Skopic, MU, 2:20.
145—Cooper Warshel, R, tech fall Nathan Little, PC, 16-1, 4:38. Luke Hughes, PO, dec. Xander Shank, BA, 6-2. Dustin Flinn, FH, dec. Adam McCullough, CC, 5-0. Reese Wood, T, pinned Noah Fetterolf, PV, 3:56.
152—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Deegan Rittenhouse, MU, 5:00. Gavin Stewart, MC, tech fall Dristen Wolfe, PV, 18-3, 5:52. Austin McCloskey, PC, dec. Eli Morder, JV, 13-6. Hudson Holbay, WH, pinned Heath Basalla, BEA, 0:53.
160—Ryan Weyandt, FH, pinned Tommy Cohenour, SH, 2:43. Andrew McMonagle, C, pinned Noah Foltz, BEA, 3:44. Aiden Taylor, BA, dec. Cole Stuchal, B, 7-0. Hunter Weitoish, PO, pinned Garret Misiura, G, 2:25.
172—Malachi DuVall, PV, pinned Aiden Cattau, MC, 1:57. Jon Hajzus, CC, pinned Kyle Barnett, H, 3:26. Hunter Holbay, WH, dec. Brady Proctor, BEA, 12-7.
189—Ian Eckenrode, CH, pinned Madox Muto, WH, 1:45. Tommy Hicks, T, pinned Hunter Lyons, PV, 5:37. Ethan Kubat, CC, pinned Mason Bell, B, 1:28. Myles Baney, H, pinned Dom Shaw, PO, 0:56.
215—Austin Wagner, PC, pinned Tanner Dluhos, WH, 3:54. Briar Deline, H, tech fall Parker Moore, PO, 16-1, 3:59. Zach Weakland, CH, pinned Ryan Shaw, FH, 0:45. Ethan Yingling, WB, pinned Brody Pyles, SH, 1:23.
285—Marvin Beatty, MC, pinned Chase Klinger, PO, 4:40. Brock Smeal, G, dec. Gunner Singleton, H, 5-0. Ben Sharer, PV, dec. Noah Gresh, WH, 9-2. Karter Quick, CC, dec. Braden Ewing, T, 4-3 UTB.
Consolation Quarterfinals
106—Proudfit, PC, dec. Stewart, MC, 6-2. Belsinger, C, pinned Shilcosky, FH, 2:24.
113—Uplinger, C, pinned Dunsmore, H, 1:41. Lamantia, WH, pinned Frantz, PO 1:56.
120—Matthews, C, pinned Forcellini, FH, 1:51. Chilcote, MU, dec. Gardner, BEA, 7-3.
126—Patterson, PC, default Sipes, T. Darlington, PV, dec. Grubb, H, 9-2
132—Wagner, H, dec. Westrick, CH, 9-3. L. Walk, T pinned Bowman, C, 3:29.
138—Teeter, FH, tech fall Weaver, T, 16-0, 5:00. Claycomb, CK, pinned Skopic, MU, 2:53.
145—Little, PC, maj. dec. Shank, BA, 15-1. McCullough, CC, dec. Fetterolf, PV, 7-0.
152—Wolfe, PV, pinned Rittenhouse, MU, 4:25. Morder, JV, maj. dec. Basalla, BEA, 12-0.
160—Cohenour, SH, dec. Foltz, BEA, 8-4. Misiura, G, tech fall Stuchal, B, 16-0, 3:59.
172—Cattau, MC, tech fall Barnett, H, 3:58. Proctor, BEA, bye.
189—Lyons, PV, pinned Muto, WH, 4:44. Bell, B, pinned Shaw, PO, 3:49.
215—Moore, PO, pinned Dluhos, WH, 2:24. Shaw, FH, dec. Pyles, SH, 3-0.
285—Gresh, WH, pinned Ewing, T, 0:36. Singleton, H, pinned Klinger, PO, 4:42.
Semifinals
106—L. Bainey, WB, tech fall Mas. Beatty, MU, 16-1, 5:27. Fye, BEA, dec. K. Walls, T, 2-0.
113—C. Bainey, BEA, pinned Dipaola, FH, 1:16. Hoover, PC, dec. B. Beatty, MU, 3-1.
120—H. Walk, T, maj. dec. Gable, PO, 13-3. Gibson, BM, tech fall Campbell, G, 21-6, 2:06.
126—Gilham, BEA, tech fall Zukus, R, 18-3, 5:54. Toth, FH, dec. Crouch, C, 6-0.
132—Arrington, FH, tech fall Watson, PV, 19-4, 4:00. Witmer, SJ, maj. dec. Mangus, R, 14-2.
138—McMillen, G, pinned Foster, PO, 1:49. Ohl, SJ, pinned Dunn, WH, 1:49.
145—Warshel, R, pinned Hughes, PO, 4:46. Flinn, FH, dec. Wood, T, 4-1.
152—Z. Dubler, G, dec. Stewart, MC, 6-4 SV. Hud. Holbay, WH, pinned McCloskey, PC, 0:23.
160—Weyandt, FH, tech fall McMonagle, PC, 4:40. Weitoish, PO, dec. Taylor, BA, 7-0.
172—DuVall, PV, pinned Hajzus, CC, 0:53. S. Dubler, G, maj. dec. Hun. Holbay, WH, 13-3.
189—Eckenrode, CH, pinned Hicks, T, 2:11. Baney, H, dec. Kubat, CC, 6-4.
215—Deline, H, pinned Wagner, PC, 2:36. Yingling, WB, pinned Weakland, CH, 2:45.
285—Ma. Beatty, MC, pinned Smeal, G, 3:54. Sharer, PV, pinned Quick, CC, 1:44.
Consolation Semifinals
106—K. Walls, T, pinned Proudfit, PC, 2:33. Belisnger, C, dec. Ma. Beatty, MU, 11-8.
113—B. Beatty, MU, tech fall Uplinger, C, 16-0, 3:41. Dipaola, FH, dec. Lamantia, WH, 5-0.
120—Matthews, C, dec. Campbell, G, 5-3 SV. Gable, PO, pinned Chilcote, MU, 1:36.
126—Crouch, C, pinned Patterson, PC, 2:06. Darlington, PV, dec. Zukus, R, 1-0.
132—Watson, PV, pinned L. Walk, T, 2:27.
138—Teeter, FH, dec. Dunn, WH, 5-3. Foster, PO, pinned Claycomb, CK, 1:54.
145—McCullough, CC, dec. Hughes, PO, 2-1 TB2. Wood, T, pinned Little, PC, 4:01.
152—Stewart, MC, tech fall Morder, JV, 18-3, 5:00. Wolfe, PV, pinned McCloskey, PC, 1:38.
160—McMonagle, C, pinned Misiura, G, 2:29. Taylor, BA, dec. Cohenour, SH, 5-4.
172—Proctor, BEA, pinned Hajzus, CC, 0:44. Hun. Holbay, WH, dec. Cattau, MC, 4-2.
189—Hicks, T, tech fall Bell, B, 16-1, 3:11. Kubat, CC, pinned Lyons, PV, 2:23.
215—Moore, PO, med forfeit Weakland, CH. Wagner, PC, pinned Shaw, FH, 2:02.
285—Smeal, G, pinned Gresh, WH, 0:52. Singleton, H, pinned Quick, CC, 3:56.
Third-place bouts
106—K. Walls, T, dec. Belsinger, C, 6-5.
113—B. Beatty, MU, maj. dec. Dipaoloa, FH, 13-4.
120—Gable, PO, pinned Matthews, C, 2:59.
126—Darlington, PV, pinned Crouch, C, 4:21.
132—Watson, PV, pinned Mangus, R, 1:53.
138—Foster, PO, pinned Teeter, FH, 2:31.
145—Wood, T, dec. McCullough, CC, 4-2.
152—Stewart, MC, pinned Wolfe, PV, 4:43.
160—McMonagle, C, dec. Taylor, BA, 7-0.
172—Hun. Holbay, WH, pinned Proctor, BEA, 0:57.
189—Hicks, T, dec. Kubat, CC, 8-5.
215—Moore, PO, dec. Wagner, PC, 3-0.
285—Smeal, G, pinned Singleton, H, 3:39.
Championship Finals
106—L. Bainey, WB, dec. Fye, BEA, 7-5.
113—C. Bainey, BEA, pinned Hoover, PC, 3:09.
120—Gibson, BM, tech fall, H. Walk, T, 23-8, 2:37.
126—Toth, FH, dec. Gilham, BEA, 3-0.
132—Arrington, FH, pinned Witmer, SJ 4:30.
138—McMillen, G, dec. Ohl, SJ, 5-3.
145—Warshel, R, maj. dec. Flinn, FH, 12-4.
152—Hud. Holbay, WH, dec. Z. Dubler, G, 3-1.
160—Weyandt, FH, dec. Weitoish, PO, 7-2.
172—DuVall, PV, pinned S. Dubler, G, 1:47.
189—Eckenrode, CH, dec. Baney, H, 4-0.
215—Deline, H, pinned Yingling, WB, 1:26.
285—Mar. Beatty, MC, pinned Sharer, PV, 0:56.