PHILIPSBURG — There isn’t much Philipsburg-Osceola senior Lindsey Bordas can’t do.
Bordas has played five different sports throughout her career — lettering in basketball four times, golf three times, track and field once and cross country once. She also played softball for six years before entering high school.
She has served as team captain for both basketball and golf, as well as her class’ powderpuff football team the last four years.
In the spring, Bordas is the statistician on the varsity baseball team.
But if she had to choose, basketball would definitely be her favorite sport.
“I would have to say basketball is my “favorite” just because of the memories I hold surrounding the sport, but I would consider golf as the most challenging due to the discipline it requires for success,” she said.
Bordas’ favorite memory also comes from basketball.
“I would have to say my basketball senior night, after suffering the loss of a fellow senior in a previous game, my team was confronted by a team we had previously fell to by quite a margin,” she said. “We were able to pull together and after hitting a game-winning, three-pointer we were able to win the game not only for ourselves but our senior that could not play. My three-pointer was also captured on video and made its way through Facebook and Twitter.”
Bordas, who has an older brother Matthew who played football, baseball and cross country, said she loves sports because they create a sense of family.
“I enjoy the family that becomes of team sports, the friendships that they form and the lessons they have taught me,” she said.
Bordas also has a big schedule outside of sports, serving as president of the Student Council, president of the Powderpuff Ambassadors, president and co-founder of Game Changer Sports Ministry, Key Club, Letter Winners, Positive Behavior Task Force/Expect Respect, Fly Fishing, National Honor Society, Mountie Mentors and Academic Decathlon.
She is also heavily involved with her church’s youth group, attending mission trips. Through all of these activities she has accumulated more than 350 hours of community service.
It’s no surprise that she has her goals set even higher when she leaves high school — receiving a coveted commission to the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“I will major in mathematical sciences and graduate as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. At West Point, every cadet is required to participate in a sport whether it be a Division I, intramural, or club level. With that being said, I am planning on playing club basketball and possibly swim as well.”
Bordas said she works hard on her time management, something that will be in even greater demand at West Point.
“At times when many commitments overlap it can be challenging, but it is these situations that have taught me many valuable lessons in time management and how to step back at times,” Bordas said. “It also helps one to appreciate the moments of freedom.”
Bordas said she is sad for her classmates whose sports season has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am not currently in a spring sport, but I am involved with the boys baseball team as their statistician and it breaks my heart to see their season cut short,” she said. “They have all worked so hard, but I also know that the preventative measures that were implemented are needed for everyone’s safety because it’s bigger than high school sports right now.”
Bordas is the daughter of Amy and Andrew Bordas.
In her spare time she likes practicing origami, having successfully folded over 1,000 origami cranes. She is also a big fan of cats and Grey’s Anatomy.