HYDE — Clearfield’s Jake Lezzer comes from a football family,
His uncle Chad Kroell was a star quarterback and one-time state-record holder for the Bison in the 90s. Kroell went on to play at Penn State.
Lezzer’s older brothers Christian and Ryan were both all-state athletes on the gridiron and went on to FBS Division careers — Christian at Boston College and Central Florida and Ryan at Western Michigan.
So it’s no surprise the youngest son of K.C. and Amy Lezzer looks to follow in his older brothers’ footsteps.
“My future plans are to attend a prep school as a post graduate student,” Lezzer said. “I will play football and look to further myself academically and athletically. Then I plan on attending a four-year university to continue playing football and would like to major in business marketing.”
Lezzer says his brothers have been his biggest role models, both athletically and in everyday life.
“Christian and Ryan are my biggest role models,” he said. “I have learned so much by watching how hard they worked to achieve their goals, how they interact with others and live life with a positive outlook.”
Jake started playing football in third grade and earned four varsity letters for the Bison, who were 31-11 during his four years. He had 146 receptions for 2678 yards and 21 touchdowns during his career, which included a missed half season during his junior year due to injury and a short six-game schedule his senior year due to COVID. Lezzer will also have two varsity basketball letters after the current COVID-affected season.
“During COVID-19 pandemic, I have come to appreciate every opportunity I get to compete athletically,” Lezzer said. “I also have so much gratitude for my coaches and everything they have done to help student athletics.”
Football is Lezzer’s favorite sport.
“It comes the most naturally to me,” he said. “It is the ultimate team sport and I have learned countless life lessons playing as well.
“I like the competitive nature of sports and it pushes me to have a better work ethic that will help me overall in life.”
Lezzer’s favorite memory came early in his high school career.
“My most memorable moment was when I scored my first varsity touchdown against Tyrone my freshman year,” Lezzer said. “It was an important milestone to reach coming into my freshman year and gave me the confidence I needed to excel at playing football.”
In addition to playing sports, Lezzer is involved in National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletics and Promoting Bison Pride Club. He is also an active member of St. Francis Church and has volunteered to help coach pee-wee football.
Lezzer says his favorite thing to do outside of school is hanging out with his friends. He also enjoys reading historical and motivational books and doing yoga.