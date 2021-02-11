After a Ty Terry 3-pointer gave Curwensville an early 3-2 advantage on Thursday evening, West Branch went on an 18-0 run to seize early control.
Terry buried another three to halt the run, but the damage had already been done.
The host Warriors led 20-6 after one and held serve the rest of the game, picking up a 51-40 victory over the Golden Tide.
“Great start in the first quarter,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. “That really set the tone. However, we got outplayed in the second half. We were sluggish and had no effort or energy, which allowed Curwensville to diminish the lead.”
Trenton Bellomy and Zach Tiracorda provided the offensive spark in the first, each netting six points, while Kyle Kolesar was a force on the boards with seven of his game-high 12 rebounds in the first eight minutes.
The Warriors were able to add to the lead in the second with a 16-13 quarter. Cam Kopchik heated up with five points, including hitting 3-of-3 from the free throw line.
West Branch led 36-19 at the break.
Tiracorda helped West Branch keep the lead in the third with six points, while Curwensville’s Trevor Lansberry matched that output to keep the Tide within shouting distance. Tiracorda finished with a game-high 15 points and had 11 rebounds. Bellomy scored five for the Warriors in the frame and finished with 13.
Lansberry netted 10 in the game for the Tide, while adding seven rebounds.
Down 49-31 to start the fourth, Curwensville put together a rally, but had too big a mountain to climb. Terry scored five of his team-high 13 in the frame, which the Tide won 9-2 to set the final. Terry also had six boards.
“We got off to another slow start tonight,” Curwensville head coach Matt Wassil said. “We have to be able to play more confident early in the game. After the first quarter we settled in and played really well on defense. We have to put a complete game together.”
Curwensville turned the ball over 13 times in the first half, while the Warriors had only three. But West Branch committed 10 turnovers in the second half to the Tide’s eight.
“I was disappointed in our second-half performance, especially with Terry out of the game,” Clark said. “We turned it over, one pass and a deep three, we missed free throws. But we got the win and it doesn’t matter how you do it.”
West Branch improved to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the Moshannon Valley League. Curwensville slipped to 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action this evening.
The Warriors host Bellwood-Antis, while the Golden Tide welcomes Sheffield to Patton Hall.
Curwensville—40
Terry 5 0-0 13, McGarry 2 0-0 5, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Condon 1 1-2 3, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lansberry 7 0-0 14, Rowles 2 0-0 5. Totals: 25 1-2 40.
West Branch—51
K. Kolesar 2 0-2 4, Z. Tiracorda 6 3-5 15, Kopchik 3 3-3 9, Bellomy 5 0-2 13, D. Kolesar 1 0-0 3, Rothrock 3 1-2 7, I. Tiracorda 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Carr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-15 51.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 6 13 12 9—40
West Branch 20 16 13 2—51