BROOKVILLE — Logan Firanski and Zane Inguagiato led the Clearfield track and field team Wednesday at the District 9 class 3A Championships with multiple gold medals.
Inguagiato placed first in both the discus and shot put as the Bison had a strong showing in the throwing events and Firanski won the 400 dash and was part of the victorious 4x400 relay team, while also adding a fourth-place finish in the 100 dash and a third in the long jump.
Isaac Samsel added a win in the javelin to help the Bison boys sweep the throwing events.
Ian Billotte, Karson Kline and Jason Plubell joined Firanski on the 4x400 relay.
The Clearfield boys also had several second-place finishes, but the Bison ended up third out of four teams in the team race.
The Lady Bison were fourth and did not come away with any champs.
“I think it was a good day,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said. “I don’t think our athletes were used to this heat. It’s the first time they’ve had to deal with it this year. The kids worked hard. I was pleased.”
Inguagiato opened the meet with a win in the shot put, his signature event, with a throw of 44-04.75 to outdistance second-place Alex Liners of Bradford bt over five feet.
His discus win was a little more stressful as he faulted on his first throw. But he rebounded on his next two and ended up with a 123-04, which was almost 14 feet better than second-place Ryan Hughes (Bradford).
“I felt a lot of pressure in the discus, but there wasn’t as much in the shot put because I’m very confident with that event,” Inguagiato said. “I took third in the shot put my freshman year and it’s always been a goal since then (to win a D-9 title).”
Samsel, who was seeded fifth, completed the sweep of the throwing events with a win in the javelin, scoring a distance of 130-02 to beat Bradford’s Caden Fox by almost seven feet.
“That was a nice little surprise,” Caragein said. “When we were on our way here, coach Shimko said, ‘don’t be surprised if he wins this today.’ He did, and it was a big surprise. I give credit to coach Shimko, he did a really good job coaching him up.”
Samsel also took fourth in both the discus and shot put, while Josh Steele placed fourth in the javelin and fifth in the shot put.
Firanski won the 400 dash with a time of 51.51, which was over two seconds faster than DuBois’ Mckellan Jaramillo. He later anchored the 4x400 relay and brought the win home with a personal best split as he easily pulled away on the last lap.
“I told my teammates that if we had the lead (when his turn came up), that we were good,” Firanski said. “I started to get a little nervous when I saw the kid getting close (on the third leg) and I knew I just had to run faster.”
All four members of the 4x400 had personal bests.
“I felt very confident when I saw that we had the lead when he started his leg,” Caragein said. “They all ran well. They all ran personal bests. They did a great job as a team. They left it all out on the track and they came out champions.”
Billotte, Kline and Plubell also fared well in their other events.
Billotte had a pair of runner-up finishes, taking second in both the long jump and triple jump. Kline was second in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles and Plubell took second in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdles.
Other Clearfield boys to place in the Top 5 were: Will Domico (1600 run, fourth and 3200 run, fifth), Graeson Graves (800 run) and Simon Quigley (100 dash).
For the Lady Bison, Lydia Brown had the best finish, taking second in the 100 hurdles.
Danna Bender and Alayna Winters found their way to the podium in two events each. Bender was third in the 400 dash and fifth in the 100 hurdles, while Winters took fifth in both the 400 dash and long jump.
Other Lady Bison with Top 5 finishes were: Alycia Edwards (javelin, fifth), Amanda Hazel (300 hurdles, third), Lindsey Kerlin (javelin, fourth) and Scarlett Singleton (1600 run, fifth).
The 4x400 relay team along with Inguagiato and Samsel will now head to the PIAA Championships on May 29.
“It feels great,” Firanski said about winning two events and heading to Shippensburg. “No one from Clearfield has won two events in a while so for my best friend (Inguagiato) and I to do it and get to go to states feels great.”