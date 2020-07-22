This past Saturday I found a priority package in my mailbox.
Inside was a hot-off-the-presses 2020 edition of Phil Steele’s College Football preview.
It is the 26th edition of the magazine and at least the tenth one in a row I have purchased. It is, hands down, the best college football preview on the market and has to be one of the best preview magazines of any sport.
I can’t begin to fathom the amount of work that goes into this preview. The information packed into the publication is amazing and the predictions Phil makes each season are second to none.
I am so hyped about getting this magazine and pouring through the mounds of information — 352 pages this year — that I once had it shipped to Ocean City, Md. where I was on vacation with my family.
Usually I tear into the package immediately and start reading as soon as possible.
But not this year.
The magazine came out about six weeks later than usual due to the shutdown, and with all the uncertainty about college football this year I actually couldn’t decide if there was a point in getting it.
I eventually decided to because I couldn’t have a gap in my yearbooks, which I keep and have referred back to on more than one occasion.
But I didn’t open it right away, and when I did all I read was the introductory page where Phil talked about the hardships he faced getting the magazine out during the pandemic and how hard his employees and family worked to make it happen.
I flipped through the pages a little bit to see who some of the players were that were chosen to be pictured with each team’s preview.
Then I put it down and haven’t picked it back up.
Reading Phil Steele’s magazine gets me pumped for the college football season, easily my favorite on the sports calendar.
But I can’t decide if I really want to read about all the teams and get excited for a season that, let’s face it, has a small chance of happening.
Plenty of FCS, Division II and Division III conferences have already canceled their entire fall sports seasons. A couple FBS conferences, Big 10 and Pac 12, have decided to do only in-conference football games this season. Others like the SEC and ACC have yet to determine their plans.
And early this week, New Mexico governor Michell Lujan Grisham addressed a letter to leadership at two state universities — the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State — urging both schools to suspend contact sports, including football and soccer, this fall.
That would have ramifications in the Mountain West, which New Mexico competes in, and for everyone on New Mexico State’s (currently an independent) schedule.
Many college football teams are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks among their ranks, including heavyweights Clemson and Georgia.
More dominoes are likely to fall every week as we get closer to the start of the season, whenever that may be.
So no, I’m not as excited to read my copy of Phil Steele’s College Football Yearbook this season (even though it’s an amazing publication), knowing that my favorite sport will not look anything like it usually does.
If it happens at all.