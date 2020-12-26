Along with the Progressland All-Star team, there are usually Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards as well each year.
But since the 2020 high school football season was one like no other, the decision was made to suspend those accolades for this year.
The reasoning is quite simple.
In the interest of fairness, we didn’t feel there was a way to properly compare players when some in Progressland got to play as many as nine games and others as few as six.
Normally everyone gets to compete in 10 games with playoff teams adding an extra game or two to the resume.
And honestly, any player who chose to play football (or any sport)this year in the face of adversity, including not being able to have parents, family and friends in the stands, should be celebrated for their dedication to their team.
As for the Coach of the Year, how do you pick between the six Progressland head coaches when all had to go above and beyond this season to ensure their programs got to play.
With the COVID protocols in place, head coaches not only had to worry about normal practices and game planning each week (sometimes having opponents change mid-week), they also had to do all they could to help keep their team healthy.
From temperature checks to socially distancing during practice to having to keep their players focused and motivated as games were postponed or canceled, all of the area head coaches did a masterful job.
While uncertainty was rampant, coaching staffs did their best to give their athletes a ‘normal’ and rewarding football season.
So the Progress sports staff would like to extend its congratulations to Clearfield’s Tim Janocko, Curwensville’s Jim Thompson, Glendale’s Spank Trexler, Mo Valley’s Michael Keith, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jeff Vroman and West Branch’s Kevin Hubler for the outstanding job each of them (and their coaching staffs) did.
You are all worthy of Coach of the Year in our eyes.