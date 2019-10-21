EVERETT — The first 66 minutes of Monday’s Inter-County Conference girls soccer championship matchup was a back and forth struggle with neither Everett or West Branch getting on the scoreboard.
In the next eight minutes, though, Everett found the net four times and earned the league title with a 4-0 victory.
Everett had 10 shots on goal in the final 40 minutes, connecting with the eventual game-winning goal on a give-and-go from Kaitlyn Maxwell to Regan Seville.
Maxwell took possession on a throw-in from teammate Gabby Bulger, dribbled toward the goal and crossed it over to a wide open Seville, who put her right foot on the ball and it sailed into the goal with 13:57 left in regulation.
Just over a minute later, Seville placed a corner kick low and to the near side of the goal, where Kristen Ewing chipped the ball in at the 12:47 mark.
The hosts continued to pour the offense on and had a three-goal edge three minutes later.
Again it was a corner kick, and in nearly identical fashion to the one previous, Seville and Ewing worked their magic to find the back of the goal.
With 6:09 on the clock, Maxwell beat West Branch goalkeeper Sarah Betts on a breakaway chance to set the 4-0 final. It was Maxwell’s 140th goal of her career.
West Branch held Maxwell and company in check during the first half of play, and just missed on the best scoring opportunity for either team early.
Everett tried to clear the ball out of its end, but West Branch’s Mariah Hayles collected it and put a shot on goal. The ball went over the outstretched hands of Everett goalkeeper Emily O’Brien, only to hit the crossbar squarely and go out of the goal area.
“The last 14 minutes were good for us,” said Kalinauskas. “It was a great game overall. “We played a lot better in the second half and had good passing. It feels good to win the ICC.”
West Branch coach Angie Fenush was pleased with her team’s effort.
“I thought we played 66 excellent minutes of soccer,” she said. “Everett played hard and we did too. We had a little inexperience compared to them. We have no seniors and we’re starting eight sophomores and a freshman. Everett’s been here before with experience.”
Both teams will be in their respective district playoffs.
Everett, 14-3-1, is the fourth seed in District 5-A and hosts Southern Fulton on Wednesday. West Branch, 14-4-1, is the second seed in District 6-A and will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday, against today’s winner between Bishop Guilfoyle and Bishop McCort.
Everett 4, West Branch 0
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Regan Seville (Kaitlyn Maxwell), 66:03.
2. Kristen Ewing (Seville), 67:13.
3. Ewing (Seville), 70:14.
4. Maxwell, (unassisted), 73:51.