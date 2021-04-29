Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.