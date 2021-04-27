HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team struggled with errors Monday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex, committing six in an 8-3 loss to Bald Eagle Area.
The Bison had one error in every inning but the first, and the Eagles took advantage as four of their eight runs were unearned.
“The errors and a couple mental mistakes were the difference,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “Other than that we were right there. We have to limit the errors.”
BEA jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, courtesy of a Kyler Cunningham 2-run home run off Bison starter Ryan Gearhart.
The Eagles made it 3-0 in the second thanks to an unearned run, but Clearfield answered with a run of its own in the home half of the frame when Nolan Barr’s two-out base hit plated Blake Prestash. Prestash led off the inning with a double.
BEA upped the advantage to 7-1 over the next two innings, scoring three in the third and one in the fourth. Only two of the four runs were earned.
McGwire Heverly clubbed a run-scoring double in the third, while Ryan Kresovich and Myles Stover added RBI singles. Hayden Vaughn added a run-producing single in the fourth.
Clearfield got a run back in the fifth when Gearhart tripled past a diving Gavin Eckley in centerfield. Barr, who had a one-out single, scored all the way from first on the play.
The Eagles put one more unearned run on the board in the top of the sixth and Clearfield followed with its final score in the bottom of the inning,
Kyle Elensky led off with a single, moved to second when Prestash was hit by a pitch and scored on Barr’s two-out hit. Barr had three of the Bison’s seven hits and two RBIs.
Morgen Billotte pitched the final three innings for the Bison and gave up just an unearned run on three hits, while striking out three BEA batters.
Elensky tossed two innings of relief as well, allowing an unearned run on three hits, while also striking out three.
“I thought all three pitchers pitched decent,” Lansberry said. “They threw strikes. Morgen especially pitched well. That’s the first he’s pitched (this season), so that was encouraging.”
Wyatt McClain earned the win for the Eagles. He gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings of work, striking out five Bison batters and walking two.
Bald Eagle Area’s defense helped McClain by turning three double plays in the game, two of them by shortstop Kahale Burns who fielded a ground ball, took it to second himself and fired to first to complete the play.
“Their shortstop is good. He’s real good,” Lansberry said. “He hurt us (at Bald Eagle) too. We played a similar game down there, losing 10-5 and we got behind early because of errors.”
Kresovich and Vaughn led BEA’s 13-hit attack with three each.
Clearfield fell to 4-6-1 overall and 2-6 in the Mountain League.
The Bison host Tyrone today.
Bald Eagle Area—8
Stover 3b 5021, Gavlock 2b 5110, Williamson dh 4010, McClain p 0000, Coakley p 0000, Cunningham c 5112, Foster cr 0100, Vaughn rf 5131, Heverly 1b 4111, Kresovich lf 4231, Eckley cf 3111, Burns ss 3000. Totals: 38-8-13-7.
Clearfield—3
Billotte cf-p 2000, Rumsky ss 4000, Elensky 3b-p-3b 2110, Prestash 1b 2110, Dixon dh 3000, Coudriet rf 0000, Bailor c 3000, Barr 2b 3132, Gearhart p-3b-cf 3011, Bloom lf 2010, Domico ph 1000. Totals: 25-3-7-3.
Score by Innings
BEA 213 101 0—8 13 0
Clearfield 010 011 0—3 7 6
Errors—Rumsky 2, Bloom, Barr 2, Gearhart. LOB—Bald Eagle Area 12, Clearfield 4. DP—Bald Eagle Area 3. 2B—Heverly; Prestash. 3B—Gearhart. HR—Cunningham (1 on, 1st). HBP—Burns (by Gearhart); Prestash (by McClain). SAC—Eckley. SB—Kresovich. WP—McClain 2; Elensky, Billotte 2.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: McClain—6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Coakley—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Gearhart—2+ IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Elensky—2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Billotte—3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—McClain. LP—Gearhart.
Time—2:05.