ALLPORT — West Branch’s Emma Morlock says she enjoys the friendships and memories she has made through sports.
The daughter of Stephanie and Bill Morlock has played volleyball since sixth grade and bocce ball since ninth grade. She was also a member of the track and field team for two years. Morlock has a total of eight letters in the sports.
Morlock’s older brother, Adam, played baseball at the school, while older sister, Kali, was a cheerleader.
But it’s volleyball that has Morlock’s heart.
“My favorite sport is definitely volleyball,” she said. “I have been playing this sport non stop since I was 11 years old. I’ve played for the school, club volleyball (slam) and at the Bigler Y.
“Volleyball has given me the ability to create friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. This sport and the people along with it has truly impacted my life greatly.”
Morlock said she enjoys the pressure-packed games.
“When playing sports, especially volleyball, I love the feeling of the high energy, intense games,” she said. “Being able to yell, cheer, and laugh with my teammates is the best feeling. I also love warm ups before the games because the music always gets the team hyped up! Me and my partner (Corrin) always have such a fun time warming up because we’re always making jokes and laughing.”
Morlock said her favorite memory came this season in the District 6 Class A semifinals.
“It would definitely be our semi-final match against Homer-Center,” Morlock said. “We pushed so hard those five sets to go to the district championship. Being a senior and previously losing in the semi-finals the past few years only made us work harder to achieve the goal of making it to the district championship.
“Some of my greatest accomplishments include receiving first team ICC, second team the past three years for D-6 Class A, and being chosen to attend an athletic seminar for my leadership towards the team.”
Morlock said she looks up to her mom as a role model.
“Typically a role model is someone famous, but for me, my role model is my mom,” she said. “My mom has always been there for me no matter what. She has always taught me to never give up and to continue pushing for my dreams.
“Even if I was having a bad game, she’d be the one to point out all the great plays I’ve made, or just something to make sure I knew I did my best and that she was always proud of me. I’ll always know I have my mother’s support, and I’m so thankful for that.”
Morlock said having her mom’s support during the pandemic has also been important.
“Playing sports during this challenging time has definitely changed my outlook about playing,” she said. “I was willing to do whatever it took to continue the season. Each game, my teammates and I would say, ‘This could be our last game, so make it the best,’ therefore, we made sure to have fun and make the best of each game.
“It always worried me knowing that our senior year of volleyball could be taken away so easily, but I continued to stay positive and have fun. I’m grateful that we were able to complete the season.”
Outside of sports, Morlock enjoys going to motocross races, snowboarding hiking and going to the beach.
She also works and models prom dresses at Formalities in Bellefonte.
At school, the Lady Warrior senior is active in National Honor Society and Ski Club. She is secretary of both the Senior Class and the student government, as well as captain of the bocce ball team.
Her future plans include attending Lock Haven University, where she plans to become a physician assistant.
She said hopes to continue to play club volleyball.
“I’d really just like to say thank you to my coaches (Coach Trude, Taylor, Kody, Breana, Mariah, Laura, and Marybeth) my teammates, the booster club, my family, the athletic director (Davey) and the athletic trainer (Ashlee),” Morlock said. “Without all of them, I would’ve never been able to accomplish what I have throughout the years. Because of them, I was introduced to a sport I’ll always love and friendships that will last a lifetime. I’m going to miss playing Warrior volleyball, but I’m looking forward to what my future brings.”