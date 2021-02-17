Tyrone’s Blaine Hoover drilled a 3-pointer on the Eagles’ first possession against Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday evening.
It was a sign of things to come.
Hoover was one of six different Golden Eagles to make a 3-pointer as Tyrone connected on eight of its 23 tries from behind the arc in a 65-45 win over the host Mounties.
Brandon Lucas and Cortlynd Rhoades also hit treys in the first quarter to help the Eagles build a 16-11 lead after one.
P-O’s Ryan Whitehead kept the Mounties close for a while, hitting two from behind the arc in the first, but Tyrone’s transition game as well as its dominance on the offensive glass took center stage in the second quarter as the Eagles outscored P-O 17-8 to take a 33-19 lead into the break.
Damon Gripp had seven points in the quarter, while David Lang and Jake Taylor added their names to the growing list of Eagles with 3-pointers.
Leading by 14 to start the third, Tyrone took complete control with an 8-0 run to start the half. The Eagles won the quarter 15-8 and were comfortably in front 48-27 with one quarter to play.
“Tyrone played well tonight,” P-O head coach T.J. Anderson said. “They controlled the boards in the first half and we continued to struggle with this team.
“We must stay disciplined on and off the floor in order to compete with teams like Tyrone. This was a true test for our kids and our program. We will become better from this game.”
In the fourth Gripp scored 11 of his game-high 24 points, and the Mounties, despite putting together their best offensive quarter were unable to make up any ground.
Jake DeSimone buried two threes in the fourth and Whitehead added one more as P-O won the final stanza 18-17.
Whitehead led the Mounties with 17 points and six rebounds. DeSimone netted 10 and Oliver Harpster scored nine.
Lucas joined Gripp in double figures for Tyrone with 11.
P-O slipped to 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain League.
The Mounties host Bald Eagle Area this evening.
Tyrone—65
Taylor 3 0-0 7, Hoover 3 0-0 7 Gripp 9 4-4 24, Lucas 5 0-0 11, Rhoades 3 0-0 8, Lang, 2 0-0 5, Gampe 1 1-4 3, Gwinn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-8 65.
Philipsburg-Osceola—45
Harpster 3 1-2 9, K. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-0 2, C. Hahn 0 0-0 0, R. Whitehead 7 0-0 17, DeSimone 4 0-0 10, Doyle 0 0-0 0, J. Whitehead 2 1-2 5, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Depto 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 2-4 45.
Three-pointers: Taylor, Hoover, Gripp 2, Lucas, Rhoades 2, Lang; Harpster 2, R. Whitehead 3, DeSimone 2.
Score by Quarters
Tyrone 16 17 15 17—65
P-O 11 8 8 18—45