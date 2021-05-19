HYDE — The Clearfield Bison headed into the top of the seventh inning with an 11-9 lead, but any hopes of a quick and painless frame for the hosts went out the window when DuBois scored six runs to take home the 15-11 victory.
“We struggled pitching today and we made a lot of errors that cost us,” said DuBois head coach Todd Stiner. “It kept Clearfield in the game and it gave them the chance to pull ahead but we did a nice job fighting. I’m ecstatic with the win.”
The game was a back and forth affair from the start, as the Beavers jumped on Bison starter Morgen Billotte early.
The Beavers scored three times in the first to take the early lead, led by a two-run shot over the left-field fence by Alex Pasternak.
DuBois tacked on another run in the second inning to go up 4-0.
Clearfield finally got their bats going in the bottom of the second inning as Karson Rumsky led off with a single before Matt Bailor doubled.
Blake Prestash was hit by a Garrett Starr pitch, loading the bases.
Hunter Dixon smacked a single into center, allowing both Rumsky and Bailor’s courtesy runner Shane Coudriet to score.
Cole Bloom singled, before Billotte hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring Prestash.
A Nolan Barr double plated Dixon and Billotte, making it 5-4 in favor of Clearfield.
The Bison squeezed out one more run in the frame, as Nick Domico hit an RBI fielder’s choice to third, plating Barr.
Clearfield’s lead didn’t hold up for long, as DuBois came right back in the top of the third.
Billotte quickly got an out before hitting the next three Beaver batters to load the bases.
A bases loaded walk to Nick Farrell brought home a run before a fly ball that was dropped in the outfield brought home two more to make it 7-6.
Rumsky came on in relief for Billotte after the play.
A two-run double from Chandler Ho increased the lead to 9-6 before Rumsky got Pasternak to fly out to right.
Clearfield cut the lead to 9-8 after three thanks to a two-run double from Billotte.
Rumsky held DuBois scoreless over the next two innings, as Clearfield continued to cut into the lead.
The Bison got a run in the fourth, thanks to an RBI single from Rumsky, before going ahead in the bottom of the fifth off a solo homer from Blake Prestash that made it 10-9.
Clearfield got an insurance run in the sixth as Kyle Elensky, who walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on a single by Rumsky and then came home on another wild pitch to make it 11-9.
Rumsky went out to start the seventh, but walked the first two batters he faced.
Dixon, who is usually the Bison’s number one starter, was the only other pitcher available to throw besides Prestash once they took Rumsky out.
“He threw really well,” Lansberry said of Rumsky. “He is limited with the amount of pitches he can throw. And we didn’t want to put him in early, but we were still in the game, so we stayed with him as long as we could.
“That’s all we had and why we went to Hunter, who is normally a starter. Everybody else got used last night (against Central).”
DuBois bunted Karson Fields, who reached when the ball was thrown away. That scored Jordan Ell to cut the advantage to 11-10.
Nate Farrell came home on RBI single by Starr to tie the game.
But it was a three-run double from Pasternak that inflicted the heaviest blow, giving the Beavers a 14-11 advantage.
Pasternak later scored on another error to make it 15-11.
“It was no secret that we were flat, but that just gives you a little bit of a boost,” Stiner said of the walks. “We were down in the order, 7-8-9, and that gave us a chance to bunt our number nine hitter. They made a mistake and now we are in business.
“Our top has been hot lately, so once we rolled to the top it was on. I give a lot of credit to our guys for sticking with it and fighting to the last out.”
Ho came on to pitch the third getting a flyout and two strikeouts to set the final.
“Ho has been strong at closing this year,” said Stiner. “We had a lot of guys out of position that last inning and strategically tried to use our bench to find the right fit to tie it up.
“So that put us in a pinch in the field, but when they are not hitting the ball, it makes it a lot easier.”
Tyler Newell picked up the victory for DuBois, throwing 3 innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits.
“I was really happy with Tyler Newell,” Stiner said. “He hasn’t pitched alot of innings, but he came out and gave us three solid innings there.”
Pasternak finished the day 2-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Ho had three RBIs on three hits and scored twice.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Lansberry said. “They hit the ball well. I think we can come back and win some games and maybe even win districts. We will see.
“It’s just a tough one to lose that late in the game.”
Clearfield was led by Billotte’s 3-for-5 day. He had three RBIs, a double and scored once.
Bailor had two doubles, while Barr knocked in two runs.
Clearfield dropped to 6-11-1. The Bison return to action on Thursday, hosting Bellefonte.
DuBois (10-8) travels to Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
DuBois—15
Starr p-ss 4322, Tyler c-2b 3110, Ho ss-cf-p 5233, Pasternak 1b 5225, Dinkfelt 3b 4110, Gaffney lf 3110, Cowan ph 0000, Orzechowski rf-p 0000, Newell p 0000, Ell dh-cf 1300, Mitchell cf-rf 1000, Colbey ph 1000, Na. Farrell ph-c 0100, Ni. Farrell 2b 0101, Fields dh-2b-cf 1000. Totals: 28-15-10-11.
Clearfield—11
Billotte p-cf-lf 5133, Barr 2b 4112, Elensky 3200, Domico 1b 4001, Rumsky cf-p-cf 4131, Bailor c 4020, Coudriet cr 0100, Prestash 3b 3211, Dixon dh-p 3212, Gearhart lf 0000, Bloom rf 3110. Totals: 33-11-12-10.
Score by Innings
DuBois 315 000 6—15 10 4
Clearfield 062 111 0—11 12 4
Errors—Dinkfelt, Ni. Farrell 2, Tyler. Prestash, Gearhart, Bailor, Barr. LOB—DuBois 7, Clearfield 3. DP—DuBois 2, Clearfield 1. 2B—Starr, Ho, Pasternak. Billotte, Barr, Bailor 2. HR—Pasternak (1 on, 1st). Prestash (solo, 5th). SAC—Tyler, Ni Farrell, Fields. HBP—Tyler (by Billotte), Dinkfelt (by Billotte), Gaffney (by Billotte), Ell (by Billotte). Prestash (by Starr). SB—Ho. Billotte, Barr. CS—Billotte (by Tyler). PO—Dinkfelt 2 (by Billotte and Dixon), Cowan (by Dixon). Coudriet (by Orzechowski). WP—Newell 2. Billotte 2. PB—Tyler 2. Bailor.
Pitching
DuBois: Starr—2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Orzechowski—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Newell—3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Ho—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Clearfield: Billotte—2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Rumsky—3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. Dixon—1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Newell. LP—Dixon.