HARRISBURG — Clearfield seniors Nick Domico and Zane Inguagiato will play in the 2021 PFSCA East/West All-Star Game Sunday at Harrisburg’s Landis Field.
The players selected for the game represent some of the finest football talent in Pennsylvania. According to information found on Big33.org, past players have gone on to play for college powerhouse teams such as Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State, Pitt, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Cornell University, U.S. Naval Academy, and Michigan. The game has also been a showcase for Ivy League athletes, with players going on to Princeton and Yale.
“We’re very proud of both Zane and Nick and know they will do well in the game,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “They are both going to go on and play at the next level, and we’re very happy they were selected to play in this game.”
The East/West All-Star Game was first held in 2001 at Mansion Park in Altoona, after members of the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) approached the Allegheny Mountains Convention & Visitors Bureau to help organize and produce a sister game to the Big 33.
The Big 33 features the top players in the state against players from Maryland. Only 34 players can be selected to represent Pennsylvania, so the PSFCA East/West All-Star Game was created to give more deserving players the honor of competing in a statewide, prestigious all star game.
Both Bison standouts are quite happy about being selected for the team.
“I thought it was a huge honor to be selected to play in the game,” Domico said. “It just feels like a huge accomplishment for myself. I’m really excited for this upcoming weekend.”
“I was super excited to be on the team and see what the West side can do,” Inguagiato said. “It’s just a great team. I absolutely love the quarterback.”
Both are also quite pleased to get to share the experience with a high school teammate.
“It’s ‘nice to have Zane there, especially walking into the locker room that first practice,” Domico said. “Having someone there you know is really nice.”
“It’s great to have a friendly face there,” Inguagiato said. “Having someone there I know makes me feel a little more confident. And, of course, he’s dominating at his position. He’s a great player.”
Inguagiato, who played on both sides of the ball for Clearfield, is slated to play left guard for the West.
“I love playing defense, but I’m not the best at it,” he said. I’m a lot more confident on the offensive side.”
Domico will also suit up for the offense at tight end ,even though he is going to play linebacker in college.
“It doesn’t really matter where I play. I’ll do whatever helps the team,” Domico said.
Domico says there has been a bit of a learning curve playing in the offense that’s installed for the game,
“It’s different than what I’m used to,” he said. “The quarterbacks are pretty mobile. They like to get out and move around.”
Both Domico (St. Vincent’s College) and Inguagiato (Clarion University) will be taking their talents to the collegiate level and say this experience will certainly help.
“It is a little bit of a stepping stone,” Domico said. “It gives you a little insight into what you are going to see at the next level.”
Janocko, who has coached in both the Big 33 and East/West Game agrees.
“You’re playing with some of the best players in the state and the competition is fantastic,” he said. “It definitely sets the tone for the next level.”
The East holds a 10-8 advantage in the series.
Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday.