FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team enjoyed a big day on the offensive glass as well as on the defensive end of the floor Saturday afternoon in a 39-25 victory over visiting Curwensville.
The Lady Vikings ripped down 15 offensive rebounds to help offset a 14-for-61 shooting performance from the field, and forced 27 Curwensville turnovers to get extra possessions and extra shots.
Glendale attempted 25 more shots than the Lady Tide in the game.
“Any time shooting is off, offensive rebounds become the key to scoring and I thought we did a really good job getting rebounds from a team that was much taller than us,” Glendale head coach Beth Campbell said. “We didn’t get a lot of inside shots because of their height, and had to settle for outside shots. I thought their height affected some of our girls outside shot also because they were trying to shoot quicker and over their hands.
“We did a good job pressuring the ball and forcing turnovers, but we need to get better at turning those turnovers into points.”
The Lady Vikings made things tough for the Curwensville offense right from the start. Kyla Campbell recorded four of her game-high seven steals in the first five minutes of the game, and the Lady Tide did not score a point until there was just 2:53 left in the frame.
But a 4-for-17 shooting effort in the first had the Lady Vikings clinging to a 10-6 lead after one.
The Lady Vikings kept the four-point advantage into the half, leading 19-15 at the break. Curwensville’s Joslynne Freyer kept the Lady Tide in the game, scoring all nine of their points in the frame. Freyer paced Curwensville with 15 in the game.
“We struggled a little bit defending Freyer in the first half but Riley really stepped it up in the second half and shut her down,” Campbell said.
The Lady Vikings also kept Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa from hurting them too much. Bakaysa did nearly have a double double with eight points and 12 rebounds, but was never able to get in a rhythm and was held scoreless in both the second and fourth quarters.
“We knew going in that defending Bakaysa would be crucial to winning the game,” Campbell said. “We put Kyla on her because she is our tallest player and she did a great job not allowing her to get comfortable around the basket.
“Casey (Kuhn) and Lilley (Vereshack) also did a really good job doubling down on Bakaysa when their players passed it in to her. Lilley, Alyssa (Sinclair) and Kyla battled for rebounds great today and did not allow Bakaysa to get put backs.”
Campbell led the Lady Vikings with 11 boards, while Sinclair pulled down 10 and Vereshack grabbled eight.
Glendale began pulling way in the third quarter as Campbell got hot with eight of her game-high 19 points in the frame. The Lady Vikings outscored Curwensville 14-8 in the quarter and took a 33-23 lead to the final stanza.
There, the Lady Viking defense really shined.
Curwensville committed eight turnovers and did not score until Freyer hit a layup at the final buzzer.
Campbell was the only Lady Viking in double figures, but Vereshack and Kuhn each added nine. Campbell and Sinclair each had four assists. Vereshack added four blocks.
Glendale improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Curwensville slipped to 4-6 overall and 3-2 in the MVL.
There was no jayvee game.
Lady Tide head coach Bob Desmett could not be reached for comment.
Both teams are back in action today.
The Lady Tide visit Philipsburg-Osceola, while the Lady Vikings host Bellwood-Antis.
Curwensville—25
Bakaysa 4 0-2 8, Pentz 1 0-0 2, Freyer 5 5-7 15, Henry 0 0-2 0, Guiher 0 0-4 0, Cossar 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-15 25.
Glendale—39
Best 0 0-0 0, Buterbaugh 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 1 0-0 2, C. Kuhn 4 0-0 9, Vereshack 3 3-8 9, Cavalet 0 0-0 0, Rydbom 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, Campbell 6 3-4 19, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-12 39.
Three pointers: Campbell 4, C. Kuhn.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 6 9 8 2—25
Glendale 10 9 14 6—39