Defense was the difference in Tuesday’s Federation League matchup between Kuntz Motors (Hepburnia Twins) and the Pennsylvania Grain Processing Huskers at James A. Anderson Ball Field.
The host Huskers committed four errors, which helped the Twins score four unearned runs, while Kuntz Motors made several defensive gems in the game, including throwing out the potential game-tying run at home in the bottom of the eighth to end it.
The result was a 4-3 win for the Twins, their first in the Federation League.
“That was just one of the better games I’ve been a part of in a long time,” Kuntz Motors head coach Ike Graham said. “Both teams played fundamentally sound, the pitchers threw strikes, they’re weren’t many walks. It was just a good game.
“And our defense stepped up. There are still some things we have to clean up, but overall it was a good game.”
“They made two real good plays from the outfield,” PGP head coach Sid Lansberry said. “Hunter (Hipps) made a great catch on a line drive that (Blake) Prestash hit (in the seventh). I thought that was the game right there. And they made the good throw from the outfield and a good relay at the end there, and that won the game.”
Kuntz Motors scored a run in the first when leadoff hitter Jake Mullins reached on an error, stole second, moved to third on a Spencer Hoover groundout and scored thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of Keagan Wilson.
The Twins added to the advantage in the third.
Spencer Lee and Josh Shaffer reached on consecutive one-out singles off Husker starting pitcher Hunter Dixon, who got Mullins to hit into a fielder’s choice to erase Lee’s courtesy runner Logan Kunkle from the base paths.
With two outs, Dixon tried to pick off Mullins, who got in a rundown, pushing Shaffer to break for third. Eventually, Clearfield tried to gun down Shaffer at third base, but the throw was errant and he raced home with the second Kuntz Motors run to make it 2-0.
“It’s tough to win when you don’t play good defense,” Lansberry said. “The errors we had came in key situations.”
Meanwhile, Lee was keeping the Husker offense under wraps. He pitched three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out two before giving way to Chase Graham in the fourth.
PGP got to Graham with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Alan Myers drew a walk and then raced all the way around from first to score on Karson Rumsky’s double. Rumsky was thrown out at third trying to take an extra base on the play.
The Huskers tied it in the fifth when Nick Domico led off with a double to deep center, went to third on a Nolan Barr groundout and scored on Prestash’s sacrifice fly.
The score remained tied 2-2 though seven innings as Graham and Dixon dueled on the mound.
Dixon tossed seven innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, while striking out three. Neither run he surrendered was earned. He was replaced on the mound in the top of the eighth by Prestash after throwing 96 pitches.
“I think Dixon pitched great,” Lansberry said. “He pitched his typical good game.”
Prestash issued a walk to Ike Graham, who pinch hit for Chase Graham to lead off the top of the eighth. Jayson Rowles followed with a base hit before Prestash was able to record a strikeout.
The Huskers opted to bring Kyle Elensky in to try to get out of the inning, but two errors sandwiched around a fielder’s choice led to two Kuntz Motors runs scoring with two outs when Wilson’s grounder was misplayed.
“Walking back to the dugout after strike three doesn’t give you a chance,” coach Graham said. “You put the ball in play and make them make plays. When they do, they beat you sometimes, and that’s the game. But when you get an error like that big one in the last inning, sometimes it works out for you.”
Down 4-2 in the home half of the eighth, PGP got a lift when the Twins committed a one-out error to allow Morgen Billotte to reach base. Elensky followed with a base hit, chasing Graham from the mound.
Hunter Hipps replaced him and got Matt Bailor to hit into a fielder’s choice, erasing Elensky from the base paths. Myers followed with a double that easily scored Billotte from third.
Bailor also tried to score on the play, but the relay throw was perfect and catcher Hoover made the tag on Bailor to end it, giving Kuntz Motors, which is made up mostly of Curwensville High School players, the win over PGP, which is made up of all Clearfield players.
“I’ve been coaching most of these kids since they were 5-years-old and I can’t remember ever beating Clearfield,” Graham said. “We’ve had some great games over the years, but it’s been a long time coming. It feels good for me being originally from Clearfield and playing for coach Lansberry, it’s a great feeling. But the kids deserve all the credit.”
“Give them credit,” Lansberry said of Kuntz Motors. “They’ve been playing together for quite a few years. They’ve improved. Tom (Harzinski) and Ike do a great job and it shows. They’re a force to be reckoned with.”
Chase Graham earned the win, tossing 4 1/3 innings of relief and giving up two earned runs on six hits and two walks. Hipps got the save.
Elensky had three hits for PGP, which had nine in the game.
The Twins improved to 1-4, while the Huskers dipped to 1-4. Both teams have home games on Thursday. Kuntz Motors welcomes DuBois to Sherman Fields, while PGP hosts Brookville.
Kuntz Motors—4
Mullins 2b 4210, Hoover c 4000, Wilson 1b 3001, Hipps lf-cf-p 4000, Brown 3b 3000, Sunderlin ss 2000, Libbey pr 0000, Stiles rf 2000, Condon rf 1000, C. Graham cf-p 2000, I. Graham ph 0000, Lee p 1010, Kunkle cr 0000, Rowles lf 2110, Shaffer eh 2110, Tkacik cf 0000. Totals: 30-4-4-1.
PGP—3
Billotte ss 4100, Elensky 3b-p 4030, Bailor c 4000, A. Myers dh 2111, Dixon p 0000, Rumsky cf 3011, Domico 1b 3110, Barr lf 2000, Tiracorda lf 1000, Prestash eh-p 2011, Gearhart 2b 3000, Troxell rf 3010. Totals: 31-3-9-3.
Score by Innings
Kuntz Motors 101 000 02—4 4 3
PGP 000 110 01—3 9 4
Errors—C. Graham, Sunderlin, Brown; Rumsky, Domico, Troxell, Billotte. LOB—Kuntz Motors 6, PGP 7. DP—Kuntz Motors. 2B—Rumsky, Domico, Myers. SF—Wilson, Prestash. SB—Mullins. IBB—Myers.
Pitching
Kuntz Motors: Lee—3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; C. Graham—4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Hipps—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
PGP: Dixon—7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Prestash—1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Elensky—2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—C. Graham. LP—Prestash. Save—Hipps.