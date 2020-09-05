ALLPORT — After coming up just short the previous two seasons in the District 6 Championship, the West Branch girls soccer team broke through to win its first district title in program history last fall with a 3-0 victory over rival Moshannon Valley.
And with 11 letterwinners back from that championship squad, the Lady Warriors look well-positioned to be among the district’s finest once more.
However, fourth-year head coach Angie Fenush cautions that this is a new year and her squad will need to work even harder to continue its success.
“Although we are extremely proud of what the program accomplished last year, we feel everyone in the district is back on even playing ground this season,” she said. “All teams start 0-0 and play one game at a tim,e so that’s how we approach each day. We ask the girls to work at being better at something every drill, every practice, every game, every day.
“These girls showed their potential last year and they continue to build on to that. This team understands you can’t put a ceiling on effort and heart, there’s always someone out there trying to outwork them and they aren’t going to let that happen. The girls have that title as a memory of hard work and team effort, but they continue to show up every day and fight and chase bigger dreams.”
Senior letterwinners Sarah Betts and Trinity Prestash lead a still fairly young team. Juniors Anna Diviney, Eleyna Hanslovan, Mariah Hayles, Madison Kephart, Olivia Stavola, Olivia Straka, Lauren Timblin and Paige Washic and sophomores Hannah Betts and Emmie Parks join them as the letterwinners and building blocks of the team.
“The letterwinners are an exceptional bunch,” Fenush said. “(Assistant coach) Alicia (Lutz) and I have had the opportunity to work with these girls since they entered sixth and seventh grade and it’s been such a fun experience to watch them grow, but also maintain their friendships and bonds this long. As they enter their junior and senior years, those bonds continue to grow and that helps make this team successful.
“We return our two senior captains, Sarah Betts at keeper and Trin Prestash at forward, and to have the type of leadership they bring at each end of the field for the fourth season in a row brings energy and some higher expectations to the season. And when you mix in the rest of the letterwinners throughout, it creates unity and strength and if they can keep that sense of team in everything they do, they can do great things this season.”
The experience provided by the letterwinners are an obvious team strength and the Lady Warriors may really have to rely on that, especially early on as teams get back into game shape, both mentally and physically.
“We have a lot of strength in experience, not just in playing together, but in overcoming some tough situations, learning to handle adversity and just being adaptable,” Fenush said. “But our concerns are level of focus and conditioning. The lack of sports these last couple months have had an impact not only physically, but also on important life skills such as time management and handling pressure effectively, and we hope we can help the girls overcome this on and off the field throughout this season now that they are back together.”
Prestash leads an experienced group of forwards.
“We have lots of scoring potential and nice mix of skills, led by Prestash who broke the school scoring record last year, and Straka and Parks, who bring powerful shots and have really shown growth this offseason in skillsets.”
The midfield is also in good hands with several letterwinners in the mix as well as the return of Katlyn Folmar from injury.
“We have a diverse group that can play anywhere on the field,” Fenush said. “We are happy to have Katlyn folmar back after an unfortunate midseason knee injury last year. Timblin brings speed and a great sense of awareness and Hannah Betts has picked up the difficult spot quickly in only her second year. The mids are led by Mariah Hayles and Eleyna Hanslovan who have a tremendous understanding of the game and the ability to control the midfield.”
Kephart, Stavola, Diveny and Washic provide the Lady Warriors with a rock-solid back line.
“They’re a a solid bunch that really work well together,” Fenush said. Madison Kephart and Olivia Stavola lead us the defense centrally with smart play and Anna Diviney and Paige Washic are able to cover a ton of ground on the outside back positions. These guys really meshed together at the end of last season and we are continuing to see growth there.”
And Betts is back to anchor the defense at keeper once more with Breanna Rhinehart backing her up.
“Sarah holds down the starting position for the fourth straight year,” Fenush said. “She’s helped lead this team to three straight district title games and is just a skilled athlete all around. Newcomer Breanna Rhinehart is adjusting well from the junior high level and is also doing well on the field.”
Despite coming off a District 6 title and having so much of that team back, Fenush says the team goal is simply to improve and let the rest rake care of itself.
“Our team goals are simple, Be better. Be a better soccer player, teammate, student athlete, and leader both in attitude and effort,” Fenush said. “Better communication is key. Be better every day even if it’s in one little aspect of their game or day. Learning to continue to challenge yourself is something we hope these girls continue to do and as coaches our goal is to make that learning experience fun.”
The Lady Warriors are scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Roster
Seniors
*Sarah Betts, *Trinity Prestash.
Juniors
*Anna Diviney, Katlyn Folmar, *Eleyna Hanslovan, *Mariah Hayles, *Madison Kephart, *Olivia Stavola, *Olivia Straka, *Lauren Timblin, *Paige Washic.
Sophomores
Hannah Betts, Maya Havens, *Emmie Parks, Breanna Rhinehart.
Freshmen
Erin Godin, Jenna Mertz.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
12—at Philipsburg-Osceola, 12:30 p.m. 14—Brookville. 16—Moshannon Valley. 24—at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 5 p.m. 28—at Clearfield.
October
1—at Tussey Mountain. 5—at Curwensville. 7—at Northern Bedford. 10—Philipsburg-Osceola, 12:30 p.m. 13—at Everett, 5 p.m. 14—Tussey Mountain. 17—Northern Bedford, 10 a.m. 19—Curwensville. 21—at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m. 22—Everett.
Matches begin at 4 p.m. unless noted