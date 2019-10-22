PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team got goals from four different scorers in Tuesday’s District 6 class A playoff game against St. Joseph’s Academy and took care of the fifth-seeded Wolves 4-1 at Mountaineer Stadium.
Emily Davis, Sara Hamm and Summer Adams all netted first-half goals to give the fourth-seeded Damsels a 3-0 lead at the break and Tristin Timblin added a second-half tally to help Mo Valley advance to the D-6 semifinals.
“We have a complete team, a very nice group of athletes,” Mo Valley head coach Brian Wicker said. “They are a very talented group and they’re making the most of it.”
After the Wolves made a couple early runs, getting two shots on Damsel keeper Tessa Switala, who turned them both away, Mo Valley took control.
The Damsels enjoyed plenty of possession and methodically worked the ball into the Wolves zone.
The first shot Mo Valley took went in as Davis beat Wolves keeper Maggie Mangene with a low shot to the far post at 14:43 to give the Damsels an important 1-0 lead.
“It calms the nerves,” Wicker said of the first goal. “You could see we were a little overanxious. After that we started moving the ball better.”
That led to another goal just three minutes later when Hamm made a run down the left wing before firing a long-range shot that got behind Mangene to make it 2-0 on the Damsels’ second shot.
“We moved the ball well,” Wicker said. “Our style is to possess and control and I thought we did a good job of that. There are a few little mistakes we need to fix, but we did a nice job of cleaning up some things we were working on from previous games.”
Sophia Demko and Adams each recorded shots later in the half that Mangene stopped, but she was unable to deny Adams at 32:51.
Adams got behind the Wolves defense and fired a hard shot right at Mangene, who knocked it down but couldn’t control it. Adams got control of her own rebound and slammed the ball past the prone Wolves keeper to give Mo Valley a commanding 3-0 lead at the break.
St. Joseph’s cut into the Damsel lead early in the second half when Clare Marsh got loose in the Mo Valley midfield and made a good run through several Damsel defenders before slotting the ball by Switala at 49:53 to make it 3-1.
Marsh was the biggest part of the Wolves offense, using her speed to generate opportunities. She had four of St. Joe’s seven shots and was making trouble in or around the Damsel goal box at times throughout the game.
But Mo Valley’s back line of Sarah Tocimak, Sydney Bubb and Janaye Shimmel, along with mids Katie Tocimak and McClelland did a good job keeping the speedy forward at bay.
“Speed kills,” Wicker said. “When you have to defend someone like that it can wear you down. The girls did a really good job on her.”
Mo Valley reclaimed its three-goal cushion at 59:42 when Tristin Timblin took a couple touches to work through the St. Joe’s defense and create a one-on-one shot, which she buried, against Mangene.
McClelland started the play way back at the defensive 18 when she took the ball away from Marsh and dribbled through the midfield before sending a pass toward the Wolves box.
Davis got a quick touch on it before Timblin took control and finished off the play to make it 4-1.
Mo Valley dominated the final 20 minutes of play, getting another shot from Timblin, one from Adams and two more from McClelland as it stayed in attack mode with the three-goal cushion.
The Damsels outshot the Wolves 13-7.
Mo Valley, which improved to 11-8, advances to the semifinals against top-seeded Westmont Hilltop on Thursday.
The game is slated to kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Richland.
Moshannon Valley 4,
St. Joseph’s Academy 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emily Davis, MV, 14:43.
2. Sara Hamm, MV, 17:44.
3. Summer Adams, MV, 32:51.
Second Half
4. Clare Marsh, SJ, 49:53.
5. Tristin Timblin, 59:42.
Shots: St. Joseph’s 7, Mo Valley 13.
Saves: St. Joseph’s (Maggie Mangene) 9, Mo Valley (Tessa Switala 4, Kristyn Oliver 2) 6.
Corner kicks: St. Joseph’s 3, Mo Valley 4.