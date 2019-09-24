HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team got a surprise Tuesday afternoon when Tussey Mountain, which thought the game kicked off at 4, showed up for the contest, which was scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, at 3:15.
Mo Valley head coach Brian Wicker and the Damsels tried to accommodate their guests as best they could and moved the start time up to 5, but they weren’t ready to play in the early going.
The sluggish Damsels still scored three goals in the first 21 minutes before kicking the offense into high gear in an 11-0 rout of the Lady Titans.
“We did OK,” Wicker said. “We started really, really slow. We started the game early because Tussey came up early and we weren’t ready to go. The team started flat. It was about 20 minutes before they started playing like they can.
“But they finally got loose and started moving the ball the way we’ve been moving it lately and it turned out to be a decent end to the half, getting up 6-0.”
Madi O’Donnell opened the scoring at 8:55, while Tristan Timblin connected at 18:58 to make it 2-0.
Sarah McClelland scored the first of her four goals at 20:57, before a 13-minute span until the next Damsel tally.
Timblin netted her second of the day at 33:14, McClelland scored her second at 36:50, knocking the ball in off a Summer Adams rebound shot and Kristyn Oliver finalized the frenzied last moments of the half with a tally at 37:53.
Mo Valley moved some pieces around in the second half to get different people a chance to score and that paid off at 52:40 when starting goal keeper Tessa Switala buried a shot to make the score 7-0.
Adams got in on the fun at 58:06 to up the Damsel advantage to 8-0 and McClelland followed with scores at 60:39 and 64:46 to give Mo Valley a double-digit lead.
Emily Davis assisted on McClelland’s first goal of the second half with a nifty pass that sprung the Damsel sniper into the box for an open look at the net.
Sara Caldwell netted the final goal of the game at 69:15.
Mo Valley outshout the Lady Titans 24-4.
The Damsels played three keepers during the game.
Switala made three saves in the first half before giving way to Oliver, who didn’t face a shot in her 20-plus minutes of work in the second. Sophia Demko finished the game in net. She made one save and was very active, coming out to play the ball when it got to close to the box.
“My keepers were saying they were getting a little bored back there and I said, ‘listen, that’s going to happen. You always need to be ready because you never know when something may break down,’” Wicker said. “But the team wasn’t really breaking down. They were moving the ball and getting behind the ball.”
With the win, the Damsels improved to 4-6 overall and 2-2 in Inter County Conference play.
Mo Valley has now won three straight after starting the season 1-6.
“The atmosphere here was a little iffy,” Wicker said. “Some people weren’t real happy about the start, but I kept telling everyone it’s the long haul. We’re working for the long game. Districts is only four weeks away and that is what we are working for. It isn’t about those first five games, it’s about the end of the season.
“And we were down three starters to start the season. It looks skewed to be 1-6, but I never felt we were a 1-6 team. But that losing mentality starts to set in a bit. So we had to talk it out and now things are starting to mesh back together.”
Mo Valley is back in action Thursday, playing host to Everett, which won the first meeting of the season 6-1.
Moshannon Valley 11,
Tussey Mountain 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Madi O’Donnell, 8:55.
2. Tristan Timblin, 18:58.
3. Sarah McClelland, 20:57.
4. Timblin, (Summer Adams), 33:14.
5. McClelland, (Adams), 36:50.
6. Kristyn Oliver, 37:53.
Second Half
7. Tessa Switala, (Sara Caldwell), 52:40.
8. Summer Adams, 58:06.
9. McClelland (Emily Davis), 60:39.
10. McClelland, 64:46.
11. Caldwell, 69:15.
Shots: Tussey Mountain 4, Moshannon Valley 24.
Saves: Tussey Mountain (Hall) 11, Moshannon Valley (Switala 3, Oliver 0, Sophia Demko 1) 4.
Corner kicks: Tussey Mountain 0, Moshannon Valley 4.