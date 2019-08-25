HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley girls soccer coach Brian Wicker is entering his fourth year at the head of the program and his Damsels are coming off a 10-9 season that ended with a tough 2-1 loss to Bishop McCort in the District 6 class A semifinals.
Mo Valley lost just three players to graduation from that squad and return nearly the entire starting lineup, making the preseason a smooth one for Wicker and his assistants Robin Bowser, A.J. Adams and Wynter Adams.
“I feel that every year has its surprises,” Wicker said. “This year, the team has worked hard and been surprised by how our preseason has been going different than other years. It is all positive and we look to maintain that.”
A big reason for that is likely the familiarity with the program and each other with 12 letterwinners, eight of which are 2-year letterwinners, on the team.
Seniors Summer Adams, Sara Hamm, Madi O’Donnell, Katie Tocimak and Sarah Tocimak, juniors Sydney Bubb, Grace Spencer, Tessa Switala and Tristin Timblin and sophomores Sara Caldwell, Emily Davis and Sarah McClelland make up the group of experienced players that the Damsels will count on this season.
Mo Valley also has freshmen Sophia Demko, Kristyn Oliver and Janaye Shimmel on the roster.
“It is always good to have a solid core,” Wicker said. “I feel that everyone that has come back has potential to make an impact this year in some way. I am blessed to have such a good group of girls to work with.”
While Mo Valley has few holes to fill in its lineup, it does have to find a new netminder with the graduation of Alicia Passmore.
“We have had a few people step into the role,” Wicker said. “Going forward we hope to learn and grow the position as we look to make a nice push this year.”
With the majority of the team back, Wicker expects the Damsels to work as a cohesive unit whether on the attack or defending.
“We will count on the team as a whole for both our offense and defense,” he said. “Seeing as we are a small team, there really aren’t battles for starting positions as everyone has a fit in our team.”
That team concept is also Mo Valley’s biggest weapon.
“The strength of this team has always been the team itself,” Wicker said. “I feel like this may be the closest team in the four years that I have been here.
“The concern is how to maintain that with it being high school. You never know what outside sources can affect the internal structure of a team.”
As for this year’s goals, it s all about improving every day and peaking at the right time.
“The goal of the year is to grow as the season progresses and make a playoff push at the end of the season.”
Mo Valley opens its season Saturday at the West Branch Tournament.
“I am proud of the work the team has put in already,” Wicker said. “I look forward to seeing the drive and determination this team has for this year and how far they can push themselves to go.”
Roster
Seniors
*Summer Adams, *Sara Hamm, *Madison O’Donnell, *Katie Tocimak, *Sarah Tocimak.
Juniors
*Sydney Bubb, *Grace Spencer, *Tessa Switala, *Tristan Timblin.
Sophomores
*Sara Caldwell, *Emily Davis, *Sarah McClelland.
Freshmen
Sophia Demko, Janaye Shimmel, Kristyn Oliver.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
31—at West Branch Tournament, TBA.
September
3—at Everett. 7—at Bald Eagle Area, 11:30 a.m. 10—Juniata. 12—at West Branch, 4 p.m. 14—Bald Eagle Area, 11:30 a.m. 17—Curwensville. 19—at Northern Bedford, 4 p.m. 24—Tussey Mountain. 26—Everett. 28—at Philipsburg-Osceola, TBA.
October
3—at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m. 9—Northern Bedford. 12—Philipsburg-Osceola. 15—at Tussey Mountain, 4 p.m. 16—at Curwensville. 17—West Branch.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted.