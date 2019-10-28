PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley and West Branch girls soccer programs have been knocking on the door of a District 6 title for the better part of the last decade.
Wednesday night at Mountaineer Stadium, the Damsels and Lady Warriors are going to kick that door down as one of the backyard rivals is finally going to break through and win a District 6 class A Championship.
“It’s awesome for the area,” Mo Valley head coach Brian Wicker said. “The sport is still working its way up with recognition since it’s mostly big-time football towns around here. We’re still fighting to be one of those sports that is looked at. But we are very competitive, and we’re here to stay.”
West Branch head coach Angie Fenush agrees.
“It’s special for this community,” she said. “We play each other year-round. We play in the PIAA season. We play them in the indoor league, we play them in spring league. I think it just goes to show the talent that’s here in this area.
“It’s nice to see two hometown schools go at it and get the opportunity. I think it speaks to youth soccer in our area. Curwensville and Clearfield are still in their district playoffs too. It shows that Progressland has a really great, healthy soccer environment.”
West Branch has been to three District 6 title games prior to this one, making it to the title game in 2010 and then having back-to-back runs in 2017 and 2018.
Mo Valley was in the D-6 Championship in 2015 and has been a mainstay in the playoffs since the 2014 season, only missing out one time since.
But neither team has been able to break through and secure that first district title.
That all changes Wednesday, putting more fuel on the fire of an already heated rivalry, which West Branch holds a 28-8 lead in since the teams started playing in 2002.
In the Lady Warriors’ first year, the teams split the season series. West Branch then went on a long winning streak that lasted until 2014 when the Matt Kephart-led Damsels, not only stopped it, but went on their own six-game streak that lasted through Wicker’s first season in 2016.
But the Lady Warriors have won five of the last six meetings since.
“In any sport, West Branch versus Mo Valley is a rivalry and a fun one at that,” Fenush said. “You can’t grow up in someone’s back yard and not dislike each other on the field or on the court.”
The Damsels got to the title game by ousting the No. 1 seed, scoring a 1-0 victory over Westmont-Hilltop on Thursday, while the second-seeded Lady Warriors were handling Bishop Guilfoyle 6-2.
And once each of the backyard rivals took care of business Thursday, talk shifted to the possibility of a venue change.
Originally, the District 6 title game was slated to be played at Altoona’s Mansion Park, but with the participants being so close to Philipsburg, it simply made sense to move the game to Mountaineer Stadium.
“Our Superintendent and I were talking before the Westmont game about how cool it would be to have a Mo Valley-West Branch district final,” Wicker said. “And now with the game getting shifted to Philipsburg, I think it’s going to be a packed house with locals and a whole different atmosphere for both teams.
“It’s one thing to be playing each other in the regular season, but something totally different to be playing each other in a final in front of that many people.”
The teams met twice this season with the Lady Warriors coming out on top 2-1 in each game.
Lauren Timblin scored two goals in the first meeting at West Branch on Sept. 12, while Olivia Straka netted a pair of goals in second game at Mo Valley on Oct. 17.
Wicker says the Damsels need to play mistake-free if they want to beat the Lady Warriors.
“We need to play a clean game, which is very hard to do in any sport,” Wicker said. “But we made mistakes in pretty much every game we’ve played. Even in upsetting Westmont the other day, we didn’t play up to our standards the whole first half and managed to survive.
“This time around we’re going to have to go out and take the bull by the horns.”
For West Branch to find a way to beat its rivals for a third time in one season, Fenush says the Lady Warriors need to stay the course and simply do all the things that got them to this game.
“We have to do what we’ve done all season,” she said. “Our girls have played together. They know the importance of teamwork. It has to be 100 percent effort from 100 percent of the team. Communication is key as well as it is in all sports. But it’s mostly about playing together. We can’t lack anywhere on the field Wednesday night or Mo Valley will punish us.”
Each team got to the final by traveling similar paths, each overcoming slow starts to the season.
West Branch (15-4-1) went 1-2-1 in its first four games before the 2-1 win over the Damsels springboarded them to 10-game winning streak.
The Lady Warriors won 14 of it last 16 games with only a couple missteps against Everett. In West Branch’s 15 wins, the Lady Warriors posted seven shutouts and held seven more opponents to just one goal.
“I think Angie does a real good job figuring out the other team and how to pack a defense the way they know how to, and to play a possession game when they need to,” Wicker said. “And they have some speed on the team that can kill some people at times. It’s like any other sport, speed kills. If they get a full head of steam going right at you, they’re very, very dangerous. And they finish.
“So if you don’t put your chances away ... that’s something we have to do. And their keeper is really good too. It’s just a hard scenario because you’ve got speed and a good defense and goalie. It’s a double-edged sword.”
While it took the Lady Warriors a only a couple games to find their footing, the Damsels took quite a bit longer to start clicking.
Mo Valley started the season winning just one of its first seven games.
But the Damsels had several injuries affecting the first part of the season as well as a front-loaded schedule.
Mo Valley (12-8) lost two games to Bald Eagle Area, which was 18-0-1 going into last night’s District 6 class 2A semifinal against Juniata, another team the Damsels fell to during the early losing streak.
Also included in the early-season skid were losses to Huntingdon, ICC Champ Everett and West Branch, which had the Damsels pegged as the preseason favorite in District 6 class A.
“We sit down in our preseason talks and pick the team that we think is the team to beat in District 6 and for us we thought that was Mo Valley this year prior to the season starting,” Fenush said.
“We know they are full of talent. (Assistant Coach) Alicia (Lutz) and I have coached for five years now and we’ve seen this group of girls at the junior high level and through the offseason teams and we know they are loaded with talent. That’s where it comes down to our best 11 has to stand up and stop their best 11. And that takes a total team effort.”
After suffering its second loss to BEA on Sept. 14, the Damsels began to right the ship with a 4-0 victory over Curwensville three days later.
That was the start to a 9-2 finish to the regular season to go with two wins in the playoffs, giving Mo Valley an 11-2 record since Sept. 14.
“It was a tough stretch to start the season,” Wicker said. “Everybody was getting frustrated. Nobody liked losing. I kept telling the girls, ‘we’re in this for the long haul. It’s about us as a team working together, getting through the injuries.’ We took it one step at a time and here we are in the playoffs, in the finals. You can’t peak at a better time.”
So with both teams peaking and much more on the line than any of the previous 36 meetings between the programs had, Wednesday night is shaping up to be one for the ages.
“Wednesday night, records don’t matter,” Fenush said. “It doesn’t matter how either of us got here. Doesn’t matter what we did during the regular season. It’s all or nothing Wednesday night.
“Everybody is going to give their best and play their hardest. It comes down to who wants it more. The team that works better together and out-hustles the other team is going to be the one that wins.
“And the girls need to have fun. They need to enjoy the whole atmosphere that this rivalry game being played on this beautiful backyard in front of their families and friends brings.”
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.