HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley softball team dealt with a plethora of injuries last season and struggled through a 4-14 campaign, winning two of its final three games to end the year with a little momentum.
While the injuries were hard for the Damsels to overcome last year, it gave plenty of girls playing time, which resulted in 10 returning letterwinners for the 2020 campaign.
Seniors Hailey Domanick, Aubrey Dotts, Madison O’Donnell and Jacey Williams along with juniors Alyssa Anderson, Leigha Anderson, Sydney Bubb, Kalie Fleck, Bridget Pedmo and Casey Ream make up the group of returning letterwinners that seventh-yeah head coach Gary Godin hopes can take advantage of the experience they gained in 2019.
“One positive thing about all the injuries last year is we got a lot of girls playing time, so hopefully that pays off this year as far as experience and being there before,” Godin said.
Mo Valley had a particularly tough time in the circle where they started with four pitchers, but ended up having to give Domanick the lion’s share of innings due in large part to to a season-ending injury to Leigha Anderson.
But Anderson is back and healthy and the Damsels also have sophomore Madeline Gresh in the fold. Godin says he expects Anderson and Domanick to get equal time and hopes to get Gresh a few innings as well.
“Hailey had to carry the load last year,” he said. “Leigha is back, and she will help. She’s throwing pretty well. And we’ll try to get Madeline some work also. If they all stay healthy, we should be better than we were last year.
“I see them pitching every other game or maybe both will pitch in one game, depending on how things are going. I see them both being pretty reliable.”
The Damsels lost four players to graduation including four-year starters Chloe Blake, Emma Kitko and McKenzie McCoy, who were a big part of the Mo Valley offense.
But Godin says Dotts, O’Donnell and Ream, among other girls have been showing good signs with the bat.
“Madi is hitting the ball well in practice,” he said. “Aubrey and Casey have been hitting the ball well too. Casey has been showing some power.
“I think we’re going to have a little bit of power and we have a little bit of speed. So I think we have a pretty good balance. Hopefully we can get on base and use some of that speed.”
While Godin thinks the pitching and offense should be fine, he says the team needs to get better defensively and has been putting a lot of preseason focus on that.
“We’re really stressing defense,” Godin said. “We’re hitting a lot of ground balls and when we can get outside a lot of fly balls. We are really focusing on defense right now.”
Many of the girls will be back in familiar positions including Dotts (first base), Pedmo (second base and right field), Bubb (shortstop), O’Donnell (left field) and Fleck (centerfield).
Alyssa Anderson will catch this season with the departure of Blake, Leigha Anderson and Domanick will both play either second or right field when not in the circle and Ream will take over for McCoy at third base.
Williams is also in the mix in the outfield, while sophomore newcomers Jaley Agans, Regan Domanick, Abby Gilson, Gresh and Justise Hertlein will provide depth and push the incumbents for playing time.
Chris Anderson is back to assist Godin, who thinks the Damsels can be very competitive this year if they can avoid the injury bug.
“I think we can finish above .500, but the ICC is really strong,” he said. “It’s a really good league. But if we can go .500 and make the playoffs, I think we would be happy with that.”
Mo Valley begins its season March 20 at Juniata Valley.
Roster
Seniors
*Hailey Domanick, *Aubrey Dotts, *Madison O’Donnell, *Jacey Williams.
Juniors
*Alyssa Anderson, *Leigha Anderson, *Sydney Bubb, *Kalie Fleck, *Bridget Pedmo, *Casey Ream.
Sophomores
Jaley Agans, Regan Domanick, Abby Gilson, Madeline Gresh, Justise Hertlein.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
20—at Juniata Valley. 24—Williamsburg. 25—St. Joseph’s Academy. 26—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 31—Bellwood-Antis.
April
1—at West Branch. 3—Harmony. 7—at Mount Union. 8—at Tyrone. 9—Glendale. 14—Juniata Valley. 16—at Williamsburg. 17—Curwensville. 21—Claysburg-Kimmel. 22—at St. Joseph’s Academy. 23—at Bellwood-Antis. 28—West Branch.
May
4—at Harmony. 5—at Glendale.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m.