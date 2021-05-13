HOUTZDALE — With head coach Gary Godin hospitalized in Pittsburgh, the Moshannon Valley softball dugout was a little more subdued than usual.
But the Damsels made sure to show their love to their head coach by getting a 16-5 victory over visiting St. Joseph’s Academy on Wednesday afternoon.
“The girls really stepped up tonight,” said Mo Valley assistant coach Chris Anderson. “They played with a lot of heart tonight for Gary. This win is for him.”
The Damsels put their foot on the gas early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-0 lead.
Sydney Bubb drew a leadoff walk and Casey Ream followed that with an infield single. Leigha Anderson also walked to load the bases.
Mackenzie Daniel ripped the ball down the right-field line, clearing the bases and putting Daniel on second.
St. Joseph’s pitcher Liz Weller got the next two batters out before Bridget Pedmo hit a ball in almost the same exact spot as Daniel did, netting her a triple and plating Daniel.
The Wolfpack got two of the runs back in the top of the second, including one that was unearned.
But Damsel starter Gabriella Moore got out of the jam with a comebacker to the mound to keep the score at 4-2.
Moshannon Valley picked up right where it left off in the bottom of the second inning.
Leadoff batter Kalie Fleck drew a walk before coming home on a triple into right by Bubb.
Bubb scored on a Ream RBI single, and Ream was plated on a RBI triple by Leigha Anderson.
The Damsels added one more run, as Abby Gilson, who reached on a dropped third strike, scored on an RBI groundout by Madeline Gresh to make it 9-2.
St. Joseph’s scored two runs in the top of the third to cut it to 9-4, but again Moore worked her way out of a jam, getting a strikeout and a groundout to get out of the inning.
“They played outstanding defense today,” Coach Anderson said. “And Gabby has come a long way on the rubber. She is throwing well and she threw a good game tonight.
“We made plays defensively. We made an error or two all night. It was our first good all-around game.”
Moshannon Valley inflicted its biggest offensive damage in the bottom of the third, scoring seven runs to take a 16-4 lead.
The frame was capped off by two Damsel homers.
Bubb hit a one-out single into center field, and Leigha Anderson followed with a two-out walk.
Daniel stepped up to the plate and took a 2-0 pitch over the right-center field fence.
Gilson then walked before being plated on a Gresh single.
Alyssa Anderson hit the first pitch she saw from Weller over the left field fence for a two-run shot.
“We had a sophomore tonight that stepped up and hit a home run,” Coach Anderson said. “We had a senior step up and hit a home run. Up and down the lineup, we had have five or six doubles and triples.
“We brought our sticks and we were ready to play tonight.”
Moore allowed a final hit, a solo homer by Weller in the top of the fifth inning, before getting the next three batters out to set the final.
Daniel led the Damsels with six RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored.
Pedmo had two hits and two RBIs, while Alyssa Anderson also had two RBIs.
Ream and Bubb had two hits a piece, while Leigha Anderson scored three times.
Moshannon Valley improved to 2-11. The Damsels travel to Juniata Valley today.
St. Joseph’s Academy—5
Wolf ss 3120, G. Rose 2b 3000, Weller p 3222, J. Rose 1b 3010, Pase c 3110, Prospero lf 2100, Mazza 3b 2001, Nichols rf 2001, Morrison rf 0000, Marflak cf 2000. Totals: 23-5-6-4.
Moshannon Valley—16
Bubb ss 3321, Ream 3b 4221, L. Anderson rf 1311, Hertlein ph-rf 1000, Daniel 1b 3226, Gilson lf 3210, Gresh dp 3112, Pedmo 2b 2122, A. Anderson c 3112, Domanick c 0000, Fleck cf 2100, Moore p 0000. Totals: 25-16-12-15.
Score by Innings
St. Joseph’s Academy 022 01— 5 6 2
Moshannon Valley 457 0x—16 12 2
Errors—Pase, Nichols. Ream 2. LOB—St. Joseph’s 4, Moshannon Valley 2. 2B—Wolf. Daniel, Gresh. 3B—Weller. Bubb, L. Anderson, Pedmo. HR—Weller (solo, 5th). Daniel (2 on, 3rd), A. Anderson (1 on, 3rd). SB—Wolf, Pase, Prospero. Bubb, Gilson, Fleck.
Pitching
St. Joseph’s Academy: Weller—4 IP, 12 H, 16 R, 14 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Moore—5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Moore. LP—Weller.