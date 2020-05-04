CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Tarah Jacobson says she likes sports because really enjoys a challenge.
The daughter of Bryan and Lenette Jacobson is a four-time letterwinner in basketball, a sport she started in fifth grade. She is also a three-time letterwinner in volleyball, which she began in eighth grade.
Jacobson has an older brother Austin, who played football and basketball. She has an older sister Teghan who played softball and was a majorette, and she has a younger brother, Collin, who plays football and basketball at the school.
The Lady Tide senior said she started playing sports because of her friends.
“What I liked best about playing sports is playing with my friends,” she said. “I like to see how far I can push myself physically and mentally. I enjoy the challenge sports bring.”
Jacobson said her favorite sport is basketball.
“I have enjoyed both sports very much, however I like basketball just a little more,” she said. “Basketball was just the first sport I have ever played and I made a lot of close friends throughout the years due to basketball.”
The sport also gave Jacobson one of her best moments.
“My favorite basketball game was the last game of my senior year,” she said. “It was just fun to play with my teammates one last time. I also had my best scoring that night – 23 points. Of course I couldn’t have achieved that without the help from my teammates.”
Jacobson said she also has a favorite volleyball memory.
“My favorite game in volleyball was against Ridgway,” she said. “It was a very close game, but we worked together was a team and got the victory. That same night my coach said to hit line and the very next hit I turned my hips and hit line. I also had a lot of digs and digs are my favorite. I look forward to coming back and watching all of my teammates in both basketball and volleyball because I know they will go far.”
Jacobson is involved in a lot of events through school and through her church.
She is in the Envirothon, treasurer of the Literature Club, National Honor Society and films for the football team.
Jacobson said time management was key for her.
“Sometimes I was stressed out about balancing sports and school work, but I got through it,” she said. “It taught me how to manage a schedule which which will help me in the workforce one day.”
While she is grateful for being able to finish both of her sports seasons, Jacobson said she is disappointed she won’t get to finish out her senior year.
“I am grateful for the time I had at Curwensville Area High School and the time I had with my friends,” said Jacobson. “We are a family at Curwensville and I know my classmates are there whenever I need someone to talk to.
“I wish we could have walked the halls one last time, said goodbye to our teachers, and had a normal graduation. But trials come into our life not to break us, but to strengthen us. We just have to be brave enough to step out in faith.”
Jacobson plans on attending college and majoring in secondary education with a concentration in physics.