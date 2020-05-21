CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Hannah Condon has played basketball since fifth grade.
She has stuck with the sport and will graduate as a three-time letterwinner for the Lady Tide.
The daughter of Mark and Heather Condon says that she loves the sport because it’s a family affair.
“The family atmosphere is absolutely amazing in the basketball community,” she said. “I also love running up and down the court and being a bit rough!”
Condon’s younger brother Scott also plays basketball in addition to football and baseball.
She said she started playing sports because of the challenges it brings both mentally and physically.
“I love the fact that sports can bring people together,” said Condon. “And, I like the fact that they encourage exercise while also challenging your mind.”
Condon says she has lots of fun memories from playing basketball, but her favorite memory was from eighth grade.
“Nothing significant happened, but when we went into overtime, I was the tipper,” she said. “When we got ready for the referee to toss the ball, I looked around for two of my teammates standing next to each other for a good chance of winning the tip off.
“Our coach at the time called that a ‘sandwich.’ Without thinking, I screamed, ‘Make me a sandwich!’ Of course, everyone laughed and only my team knew what I was talking about. I was so embarrassed!”
Condon says she also has a role model from the sport in Chris “Handles” Franklin, a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.
“I really adore Chris “Handles” Franklin,” she said. “He is a Harlem Globetrotter from Harrisburg. I have attended his basketball camps in the past. He is such an amazing role model with an amazing kind heart. He does so much to help his hometown and kids through his Handles Foundation.”
Outside of basketball, Condon is heavily involved in band and chorus. She is the school’s drum major and has participated in concert band, county band, district band and regional band, as well as concert choir, select choir, county choir and district choir. Condon was a member of the school’s musical.
She is also in the Envirothon, Literature Club, Spanish Club, National Honor Society and Student Council.
Condon said trying to balance everything was hard some times.
“At times, it was very challenging to balance everything, but I loved being apart of all of my activities,” Condon said. “The extra work didn’t bother me at all!”
Condon said she was disappointed to see her senior year shut down prematurely, but understands the situation.
“I believe that as hard as it is right now, it is going to positively impact society and the health of everyone moving forward,” she said. “It’s really upsetting that I won’t be able to walk across the stage and accept my diploma in front of my family, all my peers, and their families.
“It’s truly saddening, but I’ve been trying to look on the bright side. On the day that I graduate from college, it will be so much more than just getting my college degree. I will be celebrating my entire educational journey and my transformation of a little girl to a woman. To all my spring sport players, I’m so sorry. I couldn’t imagine losing a sports season.”
The shutdown did help Condon in one way. She found out she needed knee surgery and was able to schedule it for May 13.
“The summer after my sophomore year, my left knee began to give me problems,” said Condon. “We assumed it was patellar tendinitis, but never found out exactly what was wrong. One year later, I was playing in a YMCA league with my team and I dislocated my knee cap.
“After a few doctors appointments, we found out what was wrong. I was going to need a lateral release, which requires surgery. The date got flipped around a lot due to my musical and the pandemic. I finally got surgery May 13th and am on my road to recovery!”
After graduation, Condon plans to attend Indiana University Pennsylvania for pre-veterinary biology. She said she doesn’t plan to go to vet school, but wants to work as a veterinary assistant or as a wildlife rehabilitator.
She plans to try out for the marching band and hopes to play intramural basketball.