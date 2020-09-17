CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville at Sheffield football game scheduled for this evening has been cancelled.
The Sheffield School District informed Curwensville athletic director Allen Leigey on Thursday night that the team would be discontinuing the season due to low numbers.
The Wolverines had just 16 players on their roster this season. The school district ended a co-op with Abraxas at the end of last season.
Sheffield lost to Keystone in Week 1 86-0.
The Tide will most likely receive a forfeit win because of the cancellation. That will put them at 1-1.
Curwensville is set to travel to Union/AC Valley on Sept. 25.