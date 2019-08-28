CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team has had some struggles in the past few years, but the Lady Tide are on the upswing according to head coach Lara Wiggins.
“Well, we have had some rough seasons, 1-17 two seasons ago, 3-15 last year,” Wiggins said. “When my grandpa heard our winning record last year, he was very supportive in saying that the bright side was we tripled our win record!
“This year, I want to at least triple those wins again and make playoffs this year.
“More importantly, I want to see the girls working hard and leaving everything they have on the court every match. If we are going to lose, the opponent has to deserve the win, we can’t just hand it over.”
The Lady Tide have six letterwinners back from 2018, with seniors Tarah Jacobson, Raylee Sunderlin and Morgan Warrick and juniors Emma Caldwell, Allison Hess and Erica Buck returning.
With a solid group of letterwinners, Wiggins said she is expecting a lot from them.
“And they know it,” she said. “They are experienced players and they know what they need to do on the court.”
The roster features just 12 girls on the varsity team. That includes senior Alexzandria Zattoni, juniors Erica Linsenbigler and Cameron Weber and sophomores Alyssa Bakaysa, Taylor Luzier and Janessa Snyder.
“I am very pleased with the 12 girls I have,” Wiggins said. “I don’t need a deeper bench right now because each of those 12 girls want to be on the court and they are fighting their hearts out to earn their spot.”
Caldwell’s presence will be a big one for the Lady Tide this year. The Curwensville setter has been starting since her freshman year and has continued to get better each seson.
“Emma has been starting since her freshman year,” Wiggins said. “It was a decision made by necessity at the time, but she quickly proved to be the right choice and an asset.
Emma is a reliable, strong and smart player. She runs the offense. She makes the decision where the ball is going, who gets the hit, who makes the play and the other girls feel secure knowing the ball is in her hands. The confidence I have in Emma is mirrored by the other girls on the court. It only makes them a stronger team when they know they can count on each other.”
Wiggins said Caldwell will start along with Jacobson, Sunderlin, Warrick, Buck, Weber, Hess and Linsenbigler. Sophomores Bakaysa, Luzier and Snyder will jump in when needed. Zattoni, a senior, will miss some of the season with an injury, but Wiggins said she is still coming to practice and is just as vocal on the sideline as she is on the court.
The Lady Tide will have to fill the hole left by the graduation of Liz Matthews, who was a big hitter and server for the team. But Wiggins said she is confident her girls can step up and lead.
“Jacobson, Sunderlin and Warrick have done a phenomenal job stepping up and taking the lead,” she said. “Liz was a force on the court and she is definitely missed, but that’s not to say her shoes aren’t being filled by strong players.
“Tarah is quite possibly the most consistent, efficient and easily best player I have ever coached. She will get the ball no matter what. Morgan is our team leader. She knows how to get everyone focused and keep their heads in the game, you can see the difference when Morgan is off the court. Raylee is ready to fill the middle block spot vacated by Liz. She is confident and quick on her toes. Then we have Buck who is a gamechanger. There is no denying her strength and natural skill.”
Wiggins said she is really confident in her roster and sees a lot of confidence in them, a difference from last year.
“Trust and confidence in each other is something we have been struggling with for a couple of years, but I think that’s a distant memory now,” she said.
Wiggins will be assisted by Autumn Dempsey and Brian Dimmick. Stephanie Vicary will also be helping out.
Curwensville opens the season on Tuesday at DuBois.
Roster
Seniors
*Tarah Jacobson, *Raylee Sunderlin, *Morgan Warrick, Alexzandria Zattoni.
Juniors
*Erica Buck, *Emma Caldwell, *Allison Hess, Erica Linsenbigler, Cameron Weber.
Sophomores
Alyssa Bakaysa, Taylor Luzier, Janessa Snyder.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
3—at DuBois. 9—at Glendale. 10—Brookville. 12—Punxsutawney. 16—at Clearfield. 17—at DuBois Central Catholic. 21—at Warrior Blast Tournament, 9 a.m. 23—Moshannon Valley. 24—at Brockway. 26—at Ridgway. 30—at Moshannon Valley.
October
1—Johnsonburg. 3—DuBois. 8—Kane. 10—at Brookville. 12—at Kane. 14—Brockway. 15—at Punxsutawney. 17—DuBois Central Catholic. 21—Clearfield.
All matches begin at 7 p.m.