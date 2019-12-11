HOUTZDALE — For the first eight minutes on Wednesday night at Lamont Close Gymnasium, there were more turnovers than points between the Curwensville and Moshannon Valley girls.
But the Lady Tide got a big three from Briana Swindell to give her team the momentum it needed to go on to a 49-35 victory.
Swindell finished the night with 13 points.
“She hit that one three and it got her confidence up,” said Lady Tide head coach Bob Desmett. “And it put us up a little bit. I think the girls felt it then and started playing really good ball.
“What I liked was that we had a lot of kids with points and that’s what we need. We need to be a balanced team. Tonight, we had a lot of kids doing well.”
The teams had 11 turnovers combined through the first quarter alone, as the Damsels held a slim 6-4 lead after the first quarter.
Emily Davis had four of the Damsels points in the frame, while Sydney Bubb had two.
Curwensville took the lead with two straight buckets from sophomore Alyssa Bakaysa to go up 8-6 early in the second quarter.
Bakaysa finished the night with 21 points and 15 rebounds.
“Alyssa is very good at getting in the hoop if we can just get the ball into her inside,” said Desmett. “They were double-teaming her a little bit tonight, but we still got the ball into her and that’s what we need to do.”
Swindell had five of her points in the second quarter, while Bakaysa had four.
“We calmed down and did what we are capable of doing,” said Desmett. “We are capable of doing this every game. I think we just need to calm down. There were times we started panicking, but we slowed down and played our way.”
The Damsels also played better than their first two games, but missed shots killed them down the stretch.
“We had 30 missed shots,” said Damsels head coach Jillian Kane. “They just shot better than us. It was a good matchup with them height-wise and defensively. Curwensville just shot better.
“Offensively, we still have some work to do. They ran my offensive plays the way I wanted them to. There is a lot of little stuff we need to work on in practice.”
Curwensville led 27-21 after three quarters.
The Lady Tide, who struggled with fouls late against West Branch on Monday, had the opposite on Wednesday.
Curwensville went 12-of-15 in the second half from the charity stripe.
The Lady Tide closed out the game with a 22-14 run to set the 49-35 final.
Bubb led the Damsels with 18 points, while Dotts had six points and six rebounds.
“I wanted improvement, and they’ve definitely improved on playing the 1-3-1 the way I asked them to,” Kane said. “They were in the positions I asked of them. With only five or six girls that can play, they are tired.
“But, they are getting better, which is all I can ask. And they are having fun.”
Moshannon Valley (0-3) hosts Williamsburg on Friday.
Curwensville 1-1 hosts Philipsburg-Osceola on Monday.
Curwensville—49
Condon 2 0-1 4, Jacobson 2 0-0 4, Swindell 4 4-4 13, Witherite 1 2-4 4, Bakaysa 9 4-5 22, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 2-2 2. Totals: 18 12-16 49.
Moshannon Valley—35
Bubb 4 9-10 18, Dotts 3 0-2 6, Wilson 0 3-4 3, Demko 1 0-0 2, Davis 2 0-0 4, Murawski 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 14-18 35.
Three-pointers: Swindell. Bubb.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 4 11 12 22—49
Mo Valley 6 6 9 14—35