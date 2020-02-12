CURWENSVILLE — It was dejá vu for the Curwensville girls basketball team on Wednesday night against visiting Moshannon Valley.
After falling behind on Monday night to Harmony, the Lady Tide had to rally to score the win.
The same thing happened on Wednesday, at almost the same time in the game as against Harmony.
Down 18-14 with just over two minutes to go in the first half, Curwensville finished the quarter on a 9-3 run to go up 23-21.
“I don’t know why they start out slow,” said Lady Tide head coach Bob Desmett. “It’s sure hard on me when they do that. I get nervous. But you have to hope they stay patient. We preach that over and over.
“Even when you are only down two possessions, you need to be calm.”
Curwensville dropped in two buckets courtesy of Tarah Jacobson to start the second half, going up 27-21.
Jacobson finished the night with 13 points. She was one of three seniors honored before the game, along with Hannah Condon and Briana Swindell.
“It’s too bad this season is coming to a close,” Desmett said. “The girls are really starting to get it. Before in a game like this early on, we would have lost it. We are learning to keep our cool and keep control of the ball. This is what happens when you do that.”
Moshannon Valley closed to within four points twice in the second half, but just couldn’t compete with the Lady Tide on the boards.
“I told them to box out,” said Damsels head coach Jillian Kane. “You have to push them back with your legs. We work on it in practice and we do it in practice all the time. Hopefully, next year we will come out a little stronger and with a better skill set. We are going to work over the summer.”
The Damsels did win the final quarter, closing out the game on a 14-12 run to set the final at 51-41.
It was the final game for Mo Valley’s lone senior Aubrey Dotts.
“They played really hard,” Kane said. “They played their best tonight.
“Aubrey played very well. She showed leadership the whole season. She didn’t give up. She was a true leader on the floor and I am proud of her.”
Sydney Bubb led the Damsels with 22 points. Emily Davis added eight points and seven rebounds. Abby Wilson had seven points.
Curwensville was led by 17 points and 15 rebounds from Alyssa Bakaysa. Condon added 12 points, while Swindell and Kyra Henry each had five rebounds.
“I feel bad for the seniors that we didn’t get more wins for them,” Desmett said. “But those three seniors influenced the younger kids all year long. We have a lot of good kids coming back who will benefit from that.”
Curwensville improved to 6-15 overall and 4-4 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Tide host Sheffield on Friday at 5 p.m.
Moshannon Valley finished the season at 1-21 and 1-7 in the MVL.
Moshannon Valley—41
Dotts 0 2-2 2, Bubb 8 4-5 22, Demko 0 0-0 0, Davis 4 0-0 8, Wilson 2 3-6 7, Murawski 1 0-0 2, Greenawalt 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-13 41.
Curwensville—51
Jacobson 4 5-7 13, Swindell 0 3-4 3, Bakaysa 5 7-9 17, Condon 2 8-13 12, Henry 3 0-0 6, Cossar 0 0-0 0, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Caldwell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-23-33 51.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 12 9 6 14—41
Curwensville 8 15 16 12—51